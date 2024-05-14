Insider Sale: Director Michael Pietrangelo Sells Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)

On May 10, 2024, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with shares priced at $20.43 each.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is a comprehensive insurance holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, covers various aspects of insurance, including homeowners, renters, and dwelling fire insurance. The company operates primarily in the United States and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,351 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend for the company shows more insider selling activities, with a total of 8 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

The shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc were trading at $20.43 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $595.026 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.11, which is lower than both the industry median of 12.225 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

