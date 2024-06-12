Insider Sale: Director Floyd Petersen Sells Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH)

On June 10, 2024, Floyd Petersen, Director at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 78,409 shares of the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing generic and proprietary injectable, intranasal, and inhalation products. These products are used in hospitals and ambulatory care settings.

Over the past year, Floyd Petersen has sold a total of 7,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $41.4 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.012 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 14.24, which is lower than the industry median of 22.89 and also below the companys historical median.

The GF Value of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is $45.93, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the companys future prospects, especially when analyzed alongside the companys valuation metrics and stock performance.

