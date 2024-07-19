Insider Sale: Deputy CFO Raja Akram Sells 7,500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

On July 18, 2024, Raja Akram, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), executed a sale of 7,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 87,118.911 shares of Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services firm that provides investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. With a market cap of approximately $165.28 billion, the company is a significant player in the financial sector.

Over the past year, Raja Akram has sold a total of 32,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Morgan Stanley, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Morgan Stanley were trading at $106.37 on the day of the sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 16.82, which is below the industry median of 18.445. This valuation suggests a relatively lower price compared to earnings than the broader industry.

The GF Value of Morgan Stanley is $97.90, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus metrics. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activities within the company, aligning with the broader insider selling trend over the past year.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value, supporting the assessment of the stock being fairly valued.

This sale by the Deputy CFO might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Morgan Stanley.

