Insider Sale at Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM): Chief Scientific Officer Jennifer Michaelson ...

Jennifer Michaelson, Chief Scientific Officer at Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM), sold 63,606 shares of the company on May 7, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) focuses on developing a portfolio of oncology and immuno-oncology therapies. The company aims to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer through innovative therapeutic products.

The shares were sold at a price of $28.25 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of approximately $1,796,845. This sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys at Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM).

Over the past year, Jennifer Michaelson has sold a total of 78,903 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale represents a significant portion of those transactions.

The stock currently holds a market cap of approximately $1.19 billion. Investors and analysts monitor insider transactions such as this to gain insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation.

For more detailed valuation metrics, such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors can visit the respective links.

This insider trend image provides a visual representation of the selling and buying activities of insiders at Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) over the past year.

The recent insider sale by Jennifer Michaelson continues the trend of insider sales at Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM), which may be of interest to current and potential investors for their decision-making processes.

