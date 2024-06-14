Insider Sale: COO Stephen Branstetter Sells Shares of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

On June 11, 2024, Stephen Branstetter, Chief Operating Officer of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR), sold 4,174 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 68,067 shares of Smartsheet Inc.

Smartsheet Inc is a platform for work management and automation solutions. The company's software integrates with a variety of systems and tools, allowing users to collaborate on projects and processes in real-time.

Over the past year, Stephen Branstetter has sold a total of 9,911 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Smartsheet Inc, where there have been 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Smartsheet Inc were trading at $43.91 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $5.80 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, based on a GF Value of $53.89.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

