Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer Jon Ayotte Sells Shares of EverQuote Inc (EVER)

On June 11, 2024, Jon Ayotte, Chief Accounting Officer of EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER), executed a sale of 5,688 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 52,066 shares of EverQuote Inc.

EverQuote Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The platform connects consumers with insurance providers. The company's goal is to simplify insurance shopping by providing consumers with a broad array of options from various providers.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $21.16 each. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, where Jon Ayotte has sold a total of 20,568 shares and has not made any purchases.

The insider transaction history for EverQuote Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 64 insider sells.

Shares of EverQuote Inc were trading at $21.16 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $699.37 million. The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $8.82, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.4.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

