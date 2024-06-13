Insider Sale: CFO Martin Connor Sells Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Martin Connor, Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL), sold 3,806 shares of the company on June 12, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 24,721 shares of the company.

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) is a leading builder of luxury homes in the United States. The company's operations include the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $121.84 each. This transaction has contributed to the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Over the past year, Martin Connor has sold a total of 67,550 shares of Toll Brothers Inc and has not purchased any shares.

The stock of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) currently holds a market cap of $12.398 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 8.25, which is lower than the industry median of 11.15. This valuation metric is also below the company's historical median.

Furthermore, with a current price of $121.84 and a GF Value of $79.90, Toll Brothers Inc is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock's valuation metrics suggest a premium compared to its intrinsic value, as indicated by the GF Value. Investors and stakeholders in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) may want to keep an eye on insider transactions and broader market trends to gauge potential impacts on their investment decisions.

