Insider Sale at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)

On May 1, 2024, Director Mark Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $10 per share.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

The sale by the insider is part of a broader trend where the company has seen more insider selling than buying over the past year. Specifically, there have been 7 insider sells and only 1 insider buy during this period.

Over the past year, Mark Biderman has sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company and has not purchased any shares.

The shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc were trading at $10 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.44 billion.

According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, based on a GF Value of $12.01. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

