Cathal Phelan, the Chief Innovation Officer of Impinj Inc (NASDAQ:PI), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on April 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,332 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Impinj Inc is a leading provider and innovator of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating, and authenticating items. The company's technology is used across various industries to improve inventory management, asset tracking, and supply chain efficiency.

The insider transaction history for Impinj Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with a total of 17 insider buys and 81 insider sells.

Impinj Inc's Chief Innovation Officer Cathal Phelan Sells 10,000 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Impinj Inc were trading at $147.94, resulting in a market cap of approximately $4.42 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock's valuation metrics show a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.59, indicating that Impinj Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $93.04.

Impinj Inc's Chief Innovation Officer Cathal Phelan Sells 10,000 Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

