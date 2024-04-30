Hargreaves Lansdown flags strong momentum at start of tax year

(Reuters) - British investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown said on Tuesday it had seen good momentum in April as clients invested at the start of the tax year to claim more benefits.

The platform reported net new business of 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) for the March quarter, up from 400 million pounds in the previous three-month period as clients focused on using its pensions and savings offerings.

"We welcomed 34,000 net new clients in the quarter, reflecting the increasing popularity of our newer products such as ready-made pensions, our cash ISA offerings and Active Savings," CEO Dan Olley said in a statement.

Economic slowdown concerns have weighed on global financial markets, while the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza coupled with uncertainty over interest rates have further sapped investor appetite.

There are however signs of an upswing in UK equities markets after the FTSE 100 hit a record high last week, months after benchmark stock indexes elsewhere scaled all-time peaks.

Hargreaves Lansdown's assets under administration rose to 149.7 billion pounds from 142.2 billion pounds as at Dec. 31, 2023.

($1 = 0.7983 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)