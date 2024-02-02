Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCK FUTURES POP AFTER TECH WINDFALL WITH JOBS DATA ON DECK

Meta, Amazon shares surge by US$279 billion after cutbacks boost profit

Gas prices rise again in Canada this week; Kingston, Ont. sees biggest hike

Jeff Lagerquist
·5 min read
Gas prices in Kingston, Ont. rose by 8.8 cents per litre between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Gas prices in Kingston, Ont. rose by 8.8 cents per litre between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (The Associated Press)

Gas prices continue to tick higher across most Canadian cities, with Kingston, Ont. booking the biggest gain nationwide over the past seven days.

According to prices from more than 70 cities compiled by the data firm Kalibrate, the nationwide average price added 1.6 cents per litre to $1.503 as of Feb. 1. Pump prices in Kingston rose by 8.8 cents per litre over the same period. Chicoutim, Que. saw the biggest weekly discount, with prices falling 2.3 cents per litre.

Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, says rising international shipping costs for crude are impacting consumer fuel costs.

"Heightened tensions in the Middle East have the market pricing in a higher probability of a supply disruption," he told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. “Although no oil production has been shut in, tankers avoiding transiting through the Red Sea and Suez Canal have added to logistics cost, and the consumer is seeing that in higher gasoline prices.”

On Friday, the biggest companies in Canada's fossil fuel sector will start reporting fourth quarter financial results, beginning with Imperial Oil (IMO.TO)(IMO). In the U.S., ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) earnings will kick of earnings season for oil and gas the industry.

Analysts expect weaker earnings thanks to lower oil prices. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) oil averaged US$78.52 per barrel in the fourth quarter, down about four per cent from the previous three months.

"Profits are down year-over-year for sure, but I would not characterize them as squeezed," Peter McNally, global head of analysts at Third Bridge, told Yahoo Finance. "They are healthy but just down from a period of extraordinary earnings in 2022."

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location

Jan. 25

Feb. 1

Price change

Canada Average (V)

148.7

150.3

1.6

WHITEHORSE

169.9

169.9

0

VANCOUVER*

169.1

173.9

4.8

VICTORIA

166.9

167

0.1

PRINCE GEORGE

146.6

146.6

0

KAMLOOPS

151.3

151.3

0

KELOWNA

153.8

152

-1.8

FORT ST. JOHN

148.2

146.2

-2

ABBOTSFORD

157.5

158.5

1

YELLOWKNIFE

156.9

157.9

1

CALGARY*

126.2

124.9

-1.3

RED DEER

117.4

118.3

0.9

EDMONTON

120

117.7

-2.3

LETHBRIDGE

128.2

129

0.8

LLOYDMINSTER

122.5

121

-1.5

GRANDE PRAIRIE

132.9

134.1

1.2

REGINA*

134.8

134.8

0

SASKATOON

134.8

133.7

-1.1

PRINCE ALBERT

134.9

134.9

0

MOOSE JAW

132.4

132.4

0

WINNIPEG *

123

122.9

-0.1

BRANDON

122.4

121.9

-0.5

CITY OF TORONTO*

146.4

148.1

1.7

BRAMPTON

146.9

148.4

1.5

ETOBICOKE

146.2

148.2

2

MISSISSAUGA

145.2

147.8

2.6

NORTH YORK

146.3

148.6

2.3

SCARBOROUGH

146.3

147.8

1.5

VAUGHAN/MARKHAM

146.8

148.6

1.8

OTTAWA

146.4

148.7

2.3

KINGSTON

137.3

146.1

8.8

PETERBOROUGH

137.5

140.8

3.3

WINDSOR

145.7

147.9

2.2

LONDON

146.2

148.6

2.4

SUDBURY

154.7

154.4

-0.3

SAULT STE MARIE

143.2

144.7

1.5

THUNDER BAY

140.2

143.2

3

NORTH BAY

154.9

154.7

-0.2

TIMMINS

152.8

152.6

-0.2

HAMILTON

145.3

146.5

1.2

ST. CATHARINES

141.1

142.2

1.1

BARRIE

145.7

147.7

2

BRANTFORD

142.3

146.5

4.2

GUELPH

146.1

148.7

2.6

KITCHENER

146.5

148.4

1.9

OSHAWA

146.5

148.7

2.2

SARNIA

142.4

147.4

5

MONTRÉAL*

160.9

162.3

1.4

QUÉBEC

160.2

163.7

3.5

SHERBROOKE

158.8

163.3

4.5

GASPÉ

165.6

165.6

0

CHICOUTIMI

148.4

146.1

-2.3

RIMOUSKI

164.1

166.1

2

TROIS RIVIÈRES

159.1

161.6

2.5

DRUMMONDVILLE

158.5

164.7

6.2

VAL D'OR

163.6

163.6

0

GATINEAU

149.8

154.2

4.4

SAINT JOHN*

153.4

157

3.6

FREDERICTON

154.1

157.6

3.5

MONCTON

154.5

157.7

3.2

BATHURST

154

157.7

3.7

EDMUNDSTON

154.1

157.1

3

MIRAMICHI

156

155

-1

CAMPBELLTON

155.7

158.1

2.4

SUSSEX

154.1

157.2

3.1

WOODSTOCK

155.6

158.8

3.2

HALIFAX*

155.3

159.1

3.8

SYDNEY

157.3

161

3.7

YARMOUTH

156.3

160.1

3.8

TRURO

156.5

160.2

3.7

KENTVILLE

155.9

159.7

3.8

NEW GLASGOW

156.5

160.2

3.7

CHARLOTTETOWN*

158.2

160.5

2.3

ST JOHNS*

164.6

167.9

3.3

GANDER

167.1

170.5

3.4

LABRADOR CITY

171.2

174.6

3.4

CORNER BROOK

165.3

168.7

3.4

GRAND FALLS

167.1

170.5

3.4

SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents

(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.