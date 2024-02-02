Gas prices rise again in Canada this week; Kingston, Ont. sees biggest hike

Gas prices in Kingston, Ont. rose by 8.8 cents per litre between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (The Associated Press)

Gas prices continue to tick higher across most Canadian cities, with Kingston, Ont. booking the biggest gain nationwide over the past seven days.

According to prices from more than 70 cities compiled by the data firm Kalibrate, the nationwide average price added 1.6 cents per litre to $1.503 as of Feb. 1. Pump prices in Kingston rose by 8.8 cents per litre over the same period. Chicoutim, Que. saw the biggest weekly discount, with prices falling 2.3 cents per litre.

Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, says rising international shipping costs for crude are impacting consumer fuel costs.

"Heightened tensions in the Middle East have the market pricing in a higher probability of a supply disruption," he told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. “Although no oil production has been shut in, tankers avoiding transiting through the Red Sea and Suez Canal have added to logistics cost, and the consumer is seeing that in higher gasoline prices.”

On Friday, the biggest companies in Canada's fossil fuel sector will start reporting fourth quarter financial results, beginning with Imperial Oil (IMO.TO)(IMO). In the U.S., ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) earnings will kick of earnings season for oil and gas the industry.

Analysts expect weaker earnings thanks to lower oil prices. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) oil averaged US$78.52 per barrel in the fourth quarter, down about four per cent from the previous three months.

"Profits are down year-over-year for sure, but I would not characterize them as squeezed," Peter McNally, global head of analysts at Third Bridge, told Yahoo Finance. "They are healthy but just down from a period of extraordinary earnings in 2022."

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location Jan. 25 Feb. 1 Price change Canada Average (V) 148.7 150.3 1.6 WHITEHORSE 169.9 169.9 0 VANCOUVER* 169.1 173.9 4.8 VICTORIA 166.9 167 0.1 PRINCE GEORGE 146.6 146.6 0 KAMLOOPS 151.3 151.3 0 KELOWNA 153.8 152 -1.8 FORT ST. JOHN 148.2 146.2 -2 ABBOTSFORD 157.5 158.5 1 YELLOWKNIFE 156.9 157.9 1 CALGARY* 126.2 124.9 -1.3 RED DEER 117.4 118.3 0.9 EDMONTON 120 117.7 -2.3 LETHBRIDGE 128.2 129 0.8 LLOYDMINSTER 122.5 121 -1.5 GRANDE PRAIRIE 132.9 134.1 1.2 REGINA* 134.8 134.8 0 SASKATOON 134.8 133.7 -1.1 PRINCE ALBERT 134.9 134.9 0 MOOSE JAW 132.4 132.4 0 WINNIPEG * 123 122.9 -0.1 BRANDON 122.4 121.9 -0.5 CITY OF TORONTO* 146.4 148.1 1.7 BRAMPTON 146.9 148.4 1.5 ETOBICOKE 146.2 148.2 2 MISSISSAUGA 145.2 147.8 2.6 NORTH YORK 146.3 148.6 2.3 SCARBOROUGH 146.3 147.8 1.5 VAUGHAN/MARKHAM 146.8 148.6 1.8 OTTAWA 146.4 148.7 2.3 KINGSTON 137.3 146.1 8.8 PETERBOROUGH 137.5 140.8 3.3 WINDSOR 145.7 147.9 2.2 LONDON 146.2 148.6 2.4 SUDBURY 154.7 154.4 -0.3 SAULT STE MARIE 143.2 144.7 1.5 THUNDER BAY 140.2 143.2 3 NORTH BAY 154.9 154.7 -0.2 TIMMINS 152.8 152.6 -0.2 HAMILTON 145.3 146.5 1.2 ST. CATHARINES 141.1 142.2 1.1 BARRIE 145.7 147.7 2 BRANTFORD 142.3 146.5 4.2 GUELPH 146.1 148.7 2.6 KITCHENER 146.5 148.4 1.9 OSHAWA 146.5 148.7 2.2 SARNIA 142.4 147.4 5 MONTRÉAL* 160.9 162.3 1.4 QUÉBEC 160.2 163.7 3.5 SHERBROOKE 158.8 163.3 4.5 GASPÉ 165.6 165.6 0 CHICOUTIMI 148.4 146.1 -2.3 RIMOUSKI 164.1 166.1 2 TROIS RIVIÈRES 159.1 161.6 2.5 DRUMMONDVILLE 158.5 164.7 6.2 VAL D'OR 163.6 163.6 0 GATINEAU 149.8 154.2 4.4 SAINT JOHN* 153.4 157 3.6 FREDERICTON 154.1 157.6 3.5 MONCTON 154.5 157.7 3.2 BATHURST 154 157.7 3.7 EDMUNDSTON 154.1 157.1 3 MIRAMICHI 156 155 -1 CAMPBELLTON 155.7 158.1 2.4 SUSSEX 154.1 157.2 3.1 WOODSTOCK 155.6 158.8 3.2 HALIFAX* 155.3 159.1 3.8 SYDNEY 157.3 161 3.7 YARMOUTH 156.3 160.1 3.8 TRURO 156.5 160.2 3.7 KENTVILLE 155.9 159.7 3.8 NEW GLASGOW 156.5 160.2 3.7 CHARLOTTETOWN* 158.2 160.5 2.3 ST JOHNS* 164.6 167.9 3.3 GANDER 167.1 170.5 3.4 LABRADOR CITY 171.2 174.6 3.4 CORNER BROOK 165.3 168.7 3.4 GRAND FALLS 167.1 170.5 3.4

SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents

Story continues

(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.