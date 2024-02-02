Gas prices rise again in Canada this week; Kingston, Ont. sees biggest hike
Gas prices continue to tick higher across most Canadian cities, with Kingston, Ont. booking the biggest gain nationwide over the past seven days.
According to prices from more than 70 cities compiled by the data firm Kalibrate, the nationwide average price added 1.6 cents per litre to $1.503 as of Feb. 1. Pump prices in Kingston rose by 8.8 cents per litre over the same period. Chicoutim, Que. saw the biggest weekly discount, with prices falling 2.3 cents per litre.
Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, says rising international shipping costs for crude are impacting consumer fuel costs.
"Heightened tensions in the Middle East have the market pricing in a higher probability of a supply disruption," he told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. “Although no oil production has been shut in, tankers avoiding transiting through the Red Sea and Suez Canal have added to logistics cost, and the consumer is seeing that in higher gasoline prices.”
On Friday, the biggest companies in Canada's fossil fuel sector will start reporting fourth quarter financial results, beginning with Imperial Oil (IMO.TO)(IMO). In the U.S., ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) earnings will kick of earnings season for oil and gas the industry.
Analysts expect weaker earnings thanks to lower oil prices. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) oil averaged US$78.52 per barrel in the fourth quarter, down about four per cent from the previous three months.
"Profits are down year-over-year for sure, but I would not characterize them as squeezed," Peter McNally, global head of analysts at Third Bridge, told Yahoo Finance. "They are healthy but just down from a period of extraordinary earnings in 2022."
Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.
(All figures in CAD cents)
Location
Jan. 25
Feb. 1
Price change
Canada Average (V)
148.7
150.3
1.6
WHITEHORSE
169.9
169.9
0
VANCOUVER*
169.1
173.9
4.8
VICTORIA
166.9
167
0.1
PRINCE GEORGE
146.6
146.6
0
KAMLOOPS
151.3
151.3
0
KELOWNA
153.8
152
-1.8
FORT ST. JOHN
148.2
146.2
-2
ABBOTSFORD
157.5
158.5
1
YELLOWKNIFE
156.9
157.9
1
CALGARY*
126.2
124.9
-1.3
RED DEER
117.4
118.3
0.9
EDMONTON
120
117.7
-2.3
LETHBRIDGE
128.2
129
0.8
LLOYDMINSTER
122.5
121
-1.5
GRANDE PRAIRIE
132.9
134.1
1.2
REGINA*
134.8
134.8
0
SASKATOON
134.8
133.7
-1.1
PRINCE ALBERT
134.9
134.9
0
MOOSE JAW
132.4
132.4
0
WINNIPEG *
123
122.9
-0.1
BRANDON
122.4
121.9
-0.5
CITY OF TORONTO*
146.4
148.1
1.7
BRAMPTON
146.9
148.4
1.5
ETOBICOKE
146.2
148.2
2
MISSISSAUGA
145.2
147.8
2.6
NORTH YORK
146.3
148.6
2.3
SCARBOROUGH
146.3
147.8
1.5
VAUGHAN/MARKHAM
146.8
148.6
1.8
OTTAWA
146.4
148.7
2.3
KINGSTON
137.3
146.1
8.8
PETERBOROUGH
137.5
140.8
3.3
WINDSOR
145.7
147.9
2.2
LONDON
146.2
148.6
2.4
SUDBURY
154.7
154.4
-0.3
SAULT STE MARIE
143.2
144.7
1.5
THUNDER BAY
140.2
143.2
3
NORTH BAY
154.9
154.7
-0.2
TIMMINS
152.8
152.6
-0.2
HAMILTON
145.3
146.5
1.2
ST. CATHARINES
141.1
142.2
1.1
BARRIE
145.7
147.7
2
BRANTFORD
142.3
146.5
4.2
GUELPH
146.1
148.7
2.6
KITCHENER
146.5
148.4
1.9
OSHAWA
146.5
148.7
2.2
SARNIA
142.4
147.4
5
MONTRÉAL*
160.9
162.3
1.4
QUÉBEC
160.2
163.7
3.5
SHERBROOKE
158.8
163.3
4.5
GASPÉ
165.6
165.6
0
CHICOUTIMI
148.4
146.1
-2.3
RIMOUSKI
164.1
166.1
2
TROIS RIVIÈRES
159.1
161.6
2.5
DRUMMONDVILLE
158.5
164.7
6.2
VAL D'OR
163.6
163.6
0
GATINEAU
149.8
154.2
4.4
SAINT JOHN*
153.4
157
3.6
FREDERICTON
154.1
157.6
3.5
MONCTON
154.5
157.7
3.2
BATHURST
154
157.7
3.7
EDMUNDSTON
154.1
157.1
3
MIRAMICHI
156
155
-1
CAMPBELLTON
155.7
158.1
2.4
SUSSEX
154.1
157.2
3.1
WOODSTOCK
155.6
158.8
3.2
HALIFAX*
155.3
159.1
3.8
SYDNEY
157.3
161
3.7
YARMOUTH
156.3
160.1
3.8
TRURO
156.5
160.2
3.7
KENTVILLE
155.9
159.7
3.8
NEW GLASGOW
156.5
160.2
3.7
CHARLOTTETOWN*
158.2
160.5
2.3
ST JOHNS*
164.6
167.9
3.3
GANDER
167.1
170.5
3.4
LABRADOR CITY
171.2
174.6
3.4
CORNER BROOK
165.3
168.7
3.4
GRAND FALLS
167.1
170.5
3.4
SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents
(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average
Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.
