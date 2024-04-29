FTSE 100 Live 29 April: Blue-chips hit another new record, new Hipgnosis bid

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 index continues to trade at record levels after London’s top flight bounced 3% last week.

The latest improvement follows a strong session for US technology stocks on Friday.

Today’s session includes further developments in the takeover battle for FTSE 250-listed Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

FTSE 100 set for new record after US tech bounce, Brent Crude at $88

07:28 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to post another new record after tech stocks including Nvidia led a strong session for US markets on Friday.

The semiconductor giant rose 6% as the S&P 500 index finished 1% higher and the Nasdaq Composite by 2% to round off their best weeks since November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, having been held back by a 3% post-results decline for oil business Exxon Mobil.

Stock markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong have opened the week about 0.8% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 is closed for a public holiday,

IG Index expects London’s top flight to rise by about 0.5% or 43 points to 8183, having jumped by 3% last week.

Apple and Amazon in the US and HSBC and Shell in the UK are among the companies reporting in the coming days, while traders will be looking to Wednesday’s interest rates announcement by the Federal Reserve.

On commodity markets, Brent Crude is 0.7% lower to $88.67 a barrel and gold down 0.3% to $2331 an ounce.

Hipgnosis accepts new bid from Blackstone in latest bidding war twist

07:20 , Daniel O'Boyle

Private equity giant Blackstone has submitted a new, higher, bid for the Hipgnosis Songs Fund, in the latest twist in the bidding war for the music royalties owner.

US-based royalties fund Concord had made a bid earlier this month, before Blackstone approached the Hipgnosis board over a higher offer, prompting Concord to up its offer.

However, Blackstone has returned with an offer that values the fund at $1.57 billion, which the board of the fund has accepted.

Robert Naylor, the Chair of Hipgnosis, said: “The Board is pleased to unanimously recommend this US$1.6 billion Offer for Hipgnosis from Blackstone. Since we started our strategic review, we have been clearly focused on looking at all the options to deliver shareholder value. We are delighted that, following competitive interests in acquiring Hipgnosis, our investors now have a chance to immediately realise their holding at an increased premium.”

Story continues

Hipgnosis Songs Fund owns the rights to hits by artists including Beyonce (Mason Poole/PA)

Recap: Friday's top stories

07:15 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

There is a level of trepidation tech businesses feel about the state of the London markets. There are perhaps half a dozen firms worth a billion pounds or more who would list tomorrow were conditions not so unfavourable.

And frankly, they’re not getting much encouragement from the LSE’s tech incumbents, who appear to be seizing the first chance to exit.

Darktrace was the latest to quit the public markets on Friday amid a $5.3 billion US takeover, and it moaned about the dismal share price response in London whenever its performance improved.

Does that really matter? Many tech firms can comfortably pootle along privately with the support of venture capital and specialist investors. Others may be able to pull off a billion-dollar float on the Nasdaq, and why begrudge them that success?

But even if British firms only move their administrative headquarters to New York and keep operations at home, a gentle erosion of confidence and flow of talent will inevitably follow as the gravitational pull of New York takes hold.

The American stock markets have left the London Stock Exchange in the dust over the past decade - a large part of that divergence comes from the enormous rally in big tech stocks.

If the LSE stands any chance of a revival in the decade to come, the British tech sector is going to have to play a starring role.

~

Here’s a summary of our top stories from Friday: