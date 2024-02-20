FTSE 100 Live 20 February: Barclays plans huge shareholder payouts, IHG profits up, shares steady

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Barclays is to return at least £10 billion to shareholders over the next three years as part of plans unveiled by boss C.S. Venkatakrishnan today.

The dividend and buyback pledge came as the banking giant revealed that its profits fell 6% to £6.6 billion last year.

Hotels group IHG has also reported results today, while the focus for US investors will be on the earnings of retailers The Home Depot and Walmart.

Barclays jumps at top of FTSE 100, Plus500 higher on results cheer

08:29 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Barclays have jumped 6%, up 8.4p to 157.4p after the banking group’s results included a pledge to return £10 billion to shareholders up to 2026.

Among other blue-chip companies reporting today, Holiday Inn business IHG was 18p higher at 7928p and Antofagasta fell 25.5p to 1739.5p during a weaker session for the mining sector.

The FTSE 100 index was 10.60 points lower at 7717.90, while the FTSE 250 index fell 59.43 points to 19,157.47.

National Express owner Mobico slumped 17% or 14.6p to 69.75p at one point after it said its results will be delayed by an accounting review of its German rail business. The stock later recovered to stand 5% lower.

Trading platform Plus500 moved the other way, rising 3% or 57p to 1888p after posting robust annual results.

US credit card giants in $35 billion merger

08:02 , Daniel O'Boyle

US bank Capital One is to buy credit card giant Discover Financial to create the country’s biggest credit card company.

In the most valuable merger of 2024 so far, Capital One will pay $35 billion in stock for Discover, to create a business worth almost $90 billion.

Capital one boss Richard Fairbank said: “Our acquisition of Discover is a singular opportunity to bring together two very successful companies with complementary capabilities and franchises, and to build a payments network that can compete with the largest payments networks and payments companies.”

Plus500 results “significantly ahead of market expectations”

07:56 , Daniel O'Boyle

Stock trading app Plus500 appeared to weather the retail market slowdown last year, as it reported results “significantly ahead of market expectations”.

Profits before tax were down to $336.2 million, but much of the decline came in the first half of the year against more difficult comparatives. Profits rose in the second half.

Other trading businesses like CMC Markets and IG Group have taken much bigger hits.

The business announced a $100 million buyback and $75 million in dividends.

Plus500 bosses have previously suggested they are looking at listing the business in the US.

Boss David Zruia said: “During the period, we achieved a record high average deposit per active customer reflecting our on-going focus on higher value customers and the intuitive nature and reliability of our market-leading technology.”

Former Burberry finance chief Julie Brown to join Diageo board

07:54 , Joanna Bourke

Guinness and Smirnoff vodka maker Diageo has appointed Julie Brown as a non-executive director with effect from August 5.

On appointment, Brown, who has been CFO of GSK since May last year and prior to that worked at fashion brand Burberry Group, will succeed Alan Stewart as chair of the audit committee.

Stewart will retire from the board immediately prior to Diageo’s AGM in September.

The incoming NED has also previously worked at Smith & Nephew and AstraZeneca.

Lok'nStore makes progress on new self storage store pipeline

07:42 , Joanna Bourke

AIM-listed self storage company Lok'nStore has said it is delivering on its strategy of opening more new sites in the under supplied market.

The firm, which reported that self-storage revenue rose 4.9% and price per square foot gained 4% in the six months to January 31, operated at over 43 locations as at December.

Today it said recent new sites include in Basildon, Kettering, and upcoming ones are in Staines and Bromborough. It has also received formal planning permission for a new store in Barking.

IHG sees profits doubling to $2bn as it announces huge buyback

07:28 , Daniel O'Boyle

Hotels giant IHG is targeting profits of about $2 billion (£1.6 billion over the next five years, as it announced an $800 million buyback today.

The owner of the InterContinental, Kimpton and Holiday Inn brands announced the buyback as profits rose to $1.01 billion. That was partly driven by the continued rebound in travel demand, especially in Asia where the post-pandemic recovery had previously been lagging, but an improvement in margins also helped.

IHG says it thinks revenue could rise by a “mid-to-high single-digit” percentage annually in the medium-to-long term, and margins will continue to get better, which would suggest profits doubling within five years.

Today’s buyback, meanwhile, means the business has now returned $1 billion to shareholders this year.

CEO Elie Maalouf, who took over last year, said: "I was honoured to take over as IHG's group CEO in July and would like to thank our teams for delivering an excellent set of results. Travel demand was strong across all markets, with RevPAR up 16% on last year and 11% ahead of the 2019 pre-pandemic peak.

Kimpton Fitzroy London (IHG Handout)

“As we look ahead, our evolved strategic priorities and clear plans will further reinforce IHG Hotels & Resorts as the hotel company of choice for guests and owners. The travel industry has attractive, long-term drivers of demand, and the strength of our brand portfolio and enterprise platform will continue to boost our RevPAR and system size growth. Combined with our scale and cost base efficiencies, this will further expand fee margin.

“IHG's strong cash generation supports investment in growth initiatives, sustainably increasing our ordinary dividend and the regular return of surplus capital such as through buybacks. We look forward to an important next chapter of growth for IHG that creates long-term sustainable value for our shareholders and benefits our employees, hotel owners and communities."

FTSE 100 steady as China cuts key lending rate, US retail giants in focus

07:17 , Graeme Evans

China’s efforts to stimulate its economy continued today when the country’s central bank cut a key lending rate by more than expected.

The five-year loan prime rate, which is used as a reference in mortgage pricing, was cut by a quarter percentage point to 3.95%.

However, there was disappointment that the one-year rate used in pricing corporate loans was unchanged at 3.45%.

Stock markets in Hong Kong and mainland China recovered from an earlier dip to stand slightly higher, led by a rise of 0.4% for the Shanghai Composite.

The FTSE 100 index closed at its highest level of the year last night and is set for a steady session today after IG Index forecast a decline of just seven points to 7720.

US markets were closed yesterday for a public holiday, with the main interest of today’s session likely to be the earnings of retail giants Home Depot and Walmart before the opening bell.

Barclays 2023 profit falls 6% to £6.6 billion, launches new £1 billion share buyback

07:14 , Michael Hunter

Barclays kicked off a busy week of earnings news from UK banks this week with a 6% fall in annual profit for 2023 of £6.6 billion.

The high street lender’s total income for the year rose 2% to £25.4 billion.

Bad loans rose to £1.9 billion from £1.2 billion, with the credit impairment charge for the UK steady at £0.3 billion.

There was also a payday for shareholders, with total returns to investors of £3 billion in the year, up 37%.

It also announced a fresh £1 billion share buyback ahead of full details later of a new three-year plan to overhaul the business, designed to cut costs.

C. S. Venkatakrishnan, chief executive, said: “Our new three-year plan, which we will be announcing at the Investor Update today, is designed to further improve Barclays' operational and financial performance, driving higher returns, and predictable, attractive shareholder distributions".

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:56 , Daniel O'Boyle

Good morning from the Evening Standard’s City desk.

It is a starkly contrasting tale of two city property surveys this morning. So is it the best of times, or the worst of times, for London’s property market?

According to agents Benham and Reeves, which have picked the bones of the latest Land Registry data, prices fell 5.7% in the capital last year, more than any other region in the land, and painfully more than the 1% average across the UK as a whole.

But the picture could not be more different this month, according to the latest data on asking prices from Rightmove. It sees a 2.8% monthly increase in January, suggesting that the bounce back in London is stronger than virtually anywhere else in the UK.

It is no great surprise that London is more geared to changes in mortgage rates than anywhere else in the country.

Buyers have to raise colossal sums to get on the property ladder so when rates go up, as they did dramatically in the year from the summer of 2022, the market is disproportionately hit. But over the past three months lenders have been falling over themselves to cut rates, easing the pressure on London first time buyers who have to stump up an average of almost a third of a million pounds.

If the anecdotal stories from estate agents are to be believed this could turn out to be a spectacularly busy spring buying season.

There are still some headwinds — thousands of existing mortgage holders on fixed deals have yet to be exposed to the pain of remortgaging.

But by the summer the bulk of those deals will have been done, certainly all the old two-year fixes on legacy rates dating back to the era of virtually free money.

How long this resurgence in demand lasts and whether it will flow through to a sustained bounce in actual sale prices later in 2024 remains to be seen.

