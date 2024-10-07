‘Wish we could’ve made it work.’ After 7 years, KC burgers and brews restaurant closes

Sunday was the last day Smitty’s Garage in Ward Parkway Center served customers.

The 8811 State Line Road location — Kansas City’s only — is closed permanently, said Dustin Wall, one of the managers. Wall said the spot wasn’t making as much money as they would’ve hoped.

“It just wasn’t possible, and just one of those things. Not a fun decision to make,” he said. “We loved the area, we loved the concept. Wish we could’ve made it work.”

Smitty’s Garage is owned by Oklahoma-based Hal Smith Restaurants, which owns several restaurants across the country, including Redrock Canyon Grill at 13505 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park and Charleston’s Restaurant at 8817 State Line Road (two doors down from Smitty’s).

Charleston’s, a more high-end concept, opened around the same time as Smitty’s, which began serving tacos, sandwiches and burgers in 2017.

Wall said the team is trying to help Smitty’s employees find jobs at its local sister concepts.

Hal Smith still has Smitty’s Garage locations in Nebraska, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Earlier this year, another car-themed burger restaurant, Sickies Garage, opened in a former Overland Park Red Robin at 7111 W. 95th St., serving boozy shakes and menu items like its “supercharged” macaroni and cheese burgers.

North Dakota-based Sickies has locations in Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Nevada and Florida.

Also in Ward Parkway Center, Peter Piper Pizzeria recently closed and reopened as its sister concept, Chuck E. Cheese.