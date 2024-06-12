FTSE 100 Live 12 June: UK GDP flat, DFS warns on 'record low' demand, blue-chips seen higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Legal & General overhaul to combine asset management units, £200 million share buyback on the way

07:39 , Michael Hunter

Legal & General, one of the best-known names in the City, has announced major restructuring plans and unveiled a £200 million share buyback.

The pensions and investment behemoth – which has £1.2 trillion in assets under management – said today that it the move was “focused on three core divisions” and would mean a “simpler and better-connected business”.

It will create a single “Asset Management division” by combining Legal & General Investment Management with Legal & General Capital. The two units will become what L&G called a unified, global, public and private markets asset manager.

There will be a revised capital allocation policy across the group and it will target an operating return on equity of over 20%.

That will help drive its capital return plans. L&G said the buyback announced today was “the first step of a plan to increase returns to shareholders”.

Alongside the Asset Management unit will be its Institutional Retirement pensions business for corporate pensions and a Retail unit for individuals saving for pensions.

Mixed bag for GDP as construction offsets services growth

07:36 , Simon Hunt

The 0.2% growth in the services sector was offset by falls in both the production and construction sectors in April 2024, thr ONS has found.

FTSE 100 steadies after 1% slide, US rates in focus

07:21 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is poised for an improved session after leading Wall Street stocks rallied ahead of a big day for the US interest rate outlook.

The tech-focused Nasdaq jumped 0.9% to near a record while the S&P 500 lifted 0.3%, fuelled by a rebound of 7% for Apple on the back of its AI plans.

Today’s US session sees the release of inflation figures at 1.30pm UK time followed by the latest Federal Reserve policy decision in the evening.

Interest rates are set to remain on hold, with traders looking to the latest projections for guidance on when borrowing costs might fall.

The FTSE 100, which finished yesterday’s session 1% lower at its lowest level since late-April, is forecast to open this morning 32 points higher at 8180.

UK still on for good Q2?

07:19 , Daniel O'Boyle

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, says the UK could still be on for a decent Q2 performance even without any April growth.

Dales says: “Even modest 0.1% m/m rises in GDP in both May and June would generate a 0.4% q/q rise in GDP in Q2 as a whole. That would be down from Q1’s 0.6% q/q gain. But it would be bit higher than our forecast of 0.3% q/q and as it would be stronger than the Bank of England’s forecast of a 0.2% q/q rise it further diminishes the already small chances of an interest rate cut next Thursday.

“Overall, despite the stalling of the recovery in April, the dual drags on economic growth from higher interest rates and higher inflation will continue to fade throughout the year. That will generate a bit of an economic tailwind for the next government.”

DFS cuts guidance on 'record low' demand and Red Sea delays

07:18 , Simon Hunt

Furniture maker DFS has slashed its revenues and profits forecast, citing weak consumer demand and shipping delays brought about by troubles in the Red Sea.

The firm has halved its full-year pre-tax profits forecast from £20-25 million to £10-12 million, while sales will sink from just over £1 billion to just under the £1 billion mark.

DFS said: “Consumer demand in the upholstery sector has declined c-10% in volume terms year on year from a weak starting point bringing overall market demand levels to record lows.

“Consumer demand in the upholstery sector has remained challenging and Red Sea routing issues have persisted resulting in delays to customer deliveries and higher freight costs.”

Sofa seller DFS has reduced profit and sales guidance (Nicholas T Ansell/PA) (PA Wire)

Weak GDP figures a 'blip'?

07:15 , Daniel O'Boyle

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European Strategist, Raymond James Investment Services, says that April’s weak GDP figures may just be a ‘blip’.

“Following a strong start to the year, the UK’s pace of growth stalled at the start of 2024’s second quarter.

“Flatlining economic activity in April can be partially attributed to an early Easter and its associated economic boost in March, as well as slow service sector output in part due to industrial action by rail workers. The automotive sector also experienced reduced activity, which was paired with adverse weather impacting the construction industry.

“On a more encouraging note, April’s slow figures are likely to be a blip rather than a prevailing trend. Inflationary pressures on UK households continue to ease, and the incremental impact of the April 1st increase to the minimum wage will also begin to appear in economic indicators in the months to come. “

UK GDP flat

07:14 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK GDP was flat in April, as the economy returned to stagnation in the final reading before the general election.

It follows a surprisingly strong rise of 0.4% the previous month.

The flat reading is in line with economists’ expectations.

Many City economists fear that with little chance of an interest rate cut from the Bank of England before August the economy could slow again, although a return to recession is unlikely.

Gabriella Willis, UK economist at Santander CIB said: “Looking ahead, we see April as the start of more tepid growth in the second quarter, with growth cooling after a solid first quarter rebound.”

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets next week to decide on rates. However, with wage growth running at 6% and services inflation still strong it is thought unlikely it will vote for a cut.

