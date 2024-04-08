FTSE 100 Live 08 April: CVS Group cyber attack, shares seen slightly higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 steadies after robust Wall Street trading, crude near $90

07:22 , Graeme Evans

London’s FTSE 100 index is set for a steady session after the S&P 500 index closed more than 1% higher following Friday’s robust US jobs figures.

IG Index reports that futures markets are showing the FTSE 100 will rise by about 11 points to 7922, having lost 0.8% in the final session of last week.

US markets recovered ground on Friday, even though the addition of 303,000 jobs in March dealt another blow to near-term interest rate cut hopes.

The inflationary impact of higher oil prices have also clouded the rates outlook in recent weeks, with Brent Crude just below $90 a barrel this morning.

This week’s key events include US inflation figures on Wednesday and the European Central Bank’s latest rates decision the following day.

On the corporate front, Tesco posts annual results on Wednesday while the US reporting season gets underway on Friday with quarterly figures by banking giants JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

Recap: Friday's top stories

07:10 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

It is seven years since Theresa May told major employers to start publishing data on the pay gap between the men and women on their payrolls.

Along with the energy price cap it is one of the few enduring legacies of her turbulent three years as prime minister.

What stands out from the figures provided by today’s deadline is that while the gap in base salaries is closing in many sectors — tech in particular seems to have made good progress — the City still has a long way to go.

The biggest and apparently widening disparity is not so much in pay as in the performance related bonuses that make up such a large part of the remuneration for the high flyers in the Square Mile.

What might be behind this unwelcome trend?

Some point to the lifting of the cap on bonuses in October. That meant that this year’s bonus round in the City was the first for a decade when bonuses could exceed the twice base pay limit imposed by the EU back in 2014.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of that decision, the biggest beneficiaries will be those star traders who can earn vast bonuses if they make good profits for their employers. And you only have to drink at the City pubs where many of them unwind after a hard day at the dealing screen to know that a substantial majority are men.

Here’s a summary of our other top stories from Friday:

...And in City Spy:

Vet group CVS hit by cyberattack

07:09 , Daniel O'Boyle

Vet group CVS’s UK business been hit by a “cyber incident”, which it says has caused “considerable disruption”.

The business says it took its IT systems temporarily offline to prevent wider unauthorised access to its systems.

“Our responses to contain the threat of malicious activity have caused considerable operational disruption over the past week, but to date have been effective in preventing further external access to CVS systems,” the business said.

It has brought in third-party consultants to investigate the incident.

IT services are now “effectively restored,” but “ are not working as efficiently as previously”. It said that added disruption is likely to have an impact on its business.