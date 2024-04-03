FTSE 100 Live 03 April: Hilton Foods results, Topps Tiles update, shares seen lower amid US rate jitters

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 seen lower amid US pressure, gold price at new record

07:20 , Graeme Evans

Doubts over a June cut in US interest rates led to a retreat for Wall Street shares yesterday, leaving the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1% lower and the S&P 500 index down 0.7%.

The jitters reflected recent signs of resilience in US economic growth and inflation, with the price pressures also fuelled by a five-month high for Brent Crude at near $89 a barrel.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is due to give a speech later today, while traders are also focused on Friday’s release of monthly US jobs figures.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open about 0.2% or 17 points lower at 7936, having surrendered territory above 8000 during yesterday’s session. Asia markets also traded in the red overnight.

Despite the elevated interest rate outlook, the gold price today stood at a fresh record high above $2280 an ounce.

Nationwide ad starring Dominic West is ‘misleading’, watchdog says

07:17 , Daniel O'Boyle

The ads watchdog has banned an advertisement from building society Nationwide - in which Dominic West portrays a greedy banking boss - as it ruled the UK’s top building society was “misleading” about branch closures.

The advertisement attracted 282 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), likely enough to make it one of the top-10 most-complained-about adverts of 2024, including a complaint from high-street bank Santander.

In the television version, The Crown star West plays the boss of a high-street bank who suggests closing a branch as part of a series of “cutbacks”, and acts indifferent to the concerns of customers who may have “lost their life savings”.

Dominic West stars in Nationwide's latest ad campaign (Nationwide)

Low-cost airlines get Easter boost

07:17 , Daniel O'Boyle

Low-cost airlines Ryanair and Wizz saw a boom in traffic in March, helped by the early arrival of Easter this year.

Ryanair carried 13.6 million passengers, last month, up 8%, with its planes 93% full. It said almost 950 flights were cancelled due to Israel/Gaza conflict.

Wizz meanwhile carried 4.8 million, up 12%, as its load factor his 90.8%. It restarted flights to Tel Aviv during the month. It said further routes will resume through the Spring and early Summer.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

06:45 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

There is much to ponder on in yesterday’s Mayoral wish list from BusinessLDN, which represents thousands of private sector employers across the capital.

Perhaps the most eye-catching demand — and the one we flag up in today’s story — is the plea for far greater fiscal autonomy for whoever gets to occupy City Hall after polling day on May 2 (let’s face it, probably Sadiq Khan).

London’s local and regional government only get to keep 7% of the tax revenues harvested from workers and businesses across the capital, the other 93% goes straight to the Treasury coffers, much to pay for public spending elsewhere in the UK.

One ludicrous consequence of this is the endless rounds of negotiations between the Mayor’s Transport for London and central government over funding for the capital’s nationally important mass transit networks.

But by the end of the year the political landscape will have almost certainly changed with Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves holding the purse-strings.

With Treasury and City Hall finally on the same political page it would seem a window of opportunity for London’s government to get the longer-term financial settlement, particularly for transport, that it, and the business community, are crying out for.

Here's a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: