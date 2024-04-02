FTSE 100 Live 2 April: Blue-chips in surprise jump to 8000, near record high; house prices dip in March

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 has started April close to a new record high, with miners among the top risers.

FTSE 100 hits 8000

08:37 , Daniel O'Boyle

The FTSE 100 has climbed a little further, and topped the 8000 mark for the first time in over a year.

At 8003.92, it is within less than 10 points of a record high.

Market snapshot: FTSE just below 8000

08:26 , Daniel O'Boyle

Take a look at our latest market snapshot as the FTSE 100 hovers just below the 8000 mark.

FTSE 100 near record as commodity stocks surge

08:16 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has started the new quarter on the brink of record territory, up by a bigger-than-expected 0.5% or 39.91 points at 7992.53.

London’s top flight, which rose by 4% in March and is within sight of the record close of 8012 seen in February 2023, benefited from strong trading by commodity-focused stocks.

Oil giant BP lifted 2% or 8p to 503.7p and Shell by 45p to 2670p after the price of Brent Crude rose above $88 a barrel.

Among the miners, Rio Tinto gained 3% or 131.2p to 5148.2p and Anglo American by 48p to 2000p.

Roller Coaster Tycoon rights sale lifts Frontier Developments

08:08 , Daniel O'Boyle

Struggling video game maker Frontier Developments secured some much-needed cash with the sale of the publishing rights to its 2004 game Roller Coaster Tycoon 3.

The theme park simulation, which continues to bring in profits of $1.5 million per year, was sold for $7 million.

That means Frontier now has £23.4 million in cash. The business struggled last year as it attempted to branch out from “creative simulation” style games, but found that releases such as Warhammer Age of Sigmar and F1 Manager flopped. It has since refocused on the style of games that brought success in the past.

Frontier said its sales since January have been in line with expectations.

The shares jumped by 17.2% to 165.2p in early trading.

Red flag as Revolution bars suspends shares over results delay

07:30 , Daniel O'Boyle

Revolution Bars has suspended trading in its shares, after failing to publish results on time, as questions swirl about the pub chain’s future.

Last week, Revolution confirmed it had been looking at “strategic options” including a sale or venue closures in order to keep itself alive.

Today Revolution said it “continues to evaluate all the options available to it, including engaging with key stakeholders and potential investors with respect to a fundraising.”

The suspension will be lifted when the results are published.

Revolution shares closed at 1.15p on Friday, valuing the business at only £2.65 million.

FTSE 100 seen lower amid US inflation worries, oil near $88 a barrel

07:14 , Graeme Evans

Traders in London are set for a lacklustre start to the week after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index closed in the red last night.

Their falls of 0.6% and 0.2% respectively came after robust manufacturing figures fuelled concerns about ongoing price pressure in the US economy.

According to IG Index, futures are pointing to a flat start in London with the FTSE 100 index set to open slightly lower at near a one-year high of 7945.

The Nikkei 225 and Shanghai Composite were broadly flat overnight, with the exception being the Hang Seng index after a jump of more than 2%.

The gold price is at $2254 an ounce after setting a record yesterday, while Brent Crude is slightly higher this morning at $87.97 a barrel.

Nationwide: House prices dip in March

07:12 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK house prices dipped in March, after five straight months of rises, but are still slightly higher than they were a year ago.

The average home price across the UK was £261,142, up 1.6% on March 2023 but down 0.2% from February 2024.

In London, prices were up 1.6% quarter-on-quarter at £519,505.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's Chief Economist, said: ““Activity has picked up from the weak levels prevailing towards the end of 2023 but remain relatively subdued by historic standards. For example, the number of mortgages approved for house purchase in January was around 15% below pre-pandemic levels. This largely reflects the impact of higher interest rates on affordability. While mortgage rates are below the peaks seen in mid-2023, they remain well above the lows prevailing in the wake of the pandemic (as shown in the chart below).”