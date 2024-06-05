Exploring Top Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong June 2024

As of June 2024, the Hong Kong market faces challenges, notably marked by a 2.84% drop in the Hang Seng Index amidst broader global economic uncertainties and specific regional growth headwinds. This backdrop makes it particularly pertinent for investors to consider the stability offered by dividend-paying stocks, which can provide potential income and a degree of protection in volatile markets. In this context, understanding what constitutes a resilient dividend stock becomes crucial; factors such as consistent dividend history, strong financial health, and sector relevance are key considerations in these turbulent times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating China Construction Bank (SEHK:939) 7.70% ★★★★★★ Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (SEHK:3618) 8.93% ★★★★★★ CITIC Telecom International Holdings (SEHK:1883) 9.81% ★★★★★★ Consun Pharmaceutical Group (SEHK:1681) 9.10% ★★★★★☆ S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SEHK:1184) 9.33% ★★★★★☆ China Electronics Huada Technology (SEHK:85) 7.84% ★★★★★☆ Bank of China (SEHK:3988) 6.81% ★★★★★☆ China Mobile (SEHK:941) 6.33% ★★★★★☆ Sinopharm Group (SEHK:1099) 4.10% ★★★★★☆ International Housewares Retail (SEHK:1373) 8.48% ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 93 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. operates primarily in the wholesale and retail sectors for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare products across the People's Republic of China, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$67.25 billion.

Operations: Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. generates its revenue primarily from the distribution of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare products throughout China.

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

Sinopharm Group has demonstrated a consistent dividend strategy, with dividends per share remaining stable and growing over the past decade. The company's dividend payments are well-supported by earnings and cash flows, featuring a payout ratio of 30.6% and a cash payout ratio of 31.8%. Despite trading at 46.2% below its estimated fair value and analysts predicting a potential price rise of 23.6%, its dividend yield at 4.1% is relatively low compared to the top quartile in Hong Kong's market at 7.63%. Recent corporate actions include proposals to adjust registered capital through share cancellations, reflecting strategic financial management amidst reported annual sales growth from CNY 552 billion to CNY 597 billion year-over-year as of December 2023.

Story continues

SEHK:1099 Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited operates in the manufacturing, retailing, and wholesaling of healthcare products and Chinese medicine, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$8.24 billion.

Operations: Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited generates its revenues primarily from Hong Kong with HK$1.17 billion, followed by overseas markets contributing HK$0.48 billion, and Mainland China at HK$0.23 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine has experienced fluctuating dividends over the past decade, reflecting instability in its dividend payments. Despite this, the company maintains a reasonable payout ratio of 51.1% and a cash payout ratio of 62.9%, indicating that dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows. However, its dividend yield of 3.35% is modest compared to Hong Kong's top dividend payers. Recent executive changes and product certifications suggest potential strategic shifts but have yet to impact financial performance significantly as evidenced by a recent proposed final dividend of HKD 0.33 per share for year-end 2023 with earnings showing a decrease from the previous year.

SEHK:3613 Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: China Communications Services Corporation Limited offers telecommunications support services globally, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$27.36 billion.

Operations: China Communications Services Corporation Limited generates revenue primarily through the provision of integrated comprehensive solutions, totaling CN¥148.61 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

China Communications Services has shown a mixed performance in its dividend reliability, with a history of volatile payments over the last decade. Despite this, the company maintains a solid financial footing with earnings growth of 6.7% last year and dividends well-covered by both earnings and cash flows, evidenced by payout ratios of 42% and 36.4%, respectively. However, its dividend yield stands at a modest 5.93%, lower than many top Hong Kong dividend stocks. Recently, executive changes were announced with Mr. Shen Aqiang stepping in as CFO, which could signal shifts in financial strategy moving forward.

SEHK:552 Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Taking Advantage

Investigate our full lineup of 93 Top Dividend Stocks right here.

Hold shares in these firms? Setup your portfolio in Simply Wall St to seamlessly track your investments and receive personalized updates on your portfolio's performance.

Enhance your investing ability with the Simply Wall St app and enjoy free access to essential market intelligence spanning every continent.

Contemplating Other Strategies?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include SEHK:1099 SEHK:3613 and SEHK:552.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com