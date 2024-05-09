Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX:EPM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 8, 2024

Operator: Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Evolution Petroleum Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Brandi Hudson, Investor Relations Manager. Ma'am, please go ahead.

Brandi Hudson: Thank you. Welcome to Evolution Petroleum's fiscal q3 2024 earnings call. I'm joined by Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Bunch, Chief Operating Officer; and Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. We released our fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results after the market closed yesterday. Please refer to our earnings press release for additional information containing these results. You can access our earnings release in the Investors section of our website. Please note that any statements and information provided in today's call speak only as of today's date, May 8, 2024, and any time-sensitive information may not be accurate at a later date. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements of management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information.

These forward-looking statements are subject to the risks, assumptions and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those expected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. During today's call, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. Reconciliations of these measures to the closest comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release. Kelly will begin today's call with some opening comments. Mark will provide an update on our properties and plans as they relate to our ongoing strategy of maximizing shareholder returns. And Ryan will provide a brief overview of our fiscal quarter highlights. After our prepared remarks, the management team will be available to answer any questions.

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. If you wish to listen to a webcast replay of today's call, it will be available on the Investors section of our website. With that, I will turn the call over to Kelly.

Kelly Loyd: Thanks, Brandi. During our last quarterly call, we told you that we were working to increase our scale and economic efficiency. We told you that expanding regionally and further diversifying our production base are important goals for us. Most importantly, we also told you that the point of all this is to increase our cash flow and, therefore, either extend our dividend fairway, allow us to increase our dividend, or do both. With our current asset base and the additions of our recent SCOOP/STACK acquisitions and participation in the operations at Chaveroo, we've come a long way towards achieving what we set out to accomplish. And we have done so while keeping our balance sheet in our comfort zone and adding no incremental dilution.

