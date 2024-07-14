If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Lincoln Electric Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Lincoln Electric Holdings has grown EPS by 37% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Lincoln Electric Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 6.7% to US$4.1b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Lincoln Electric Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Lincoln Electric Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Lincoln Electric Holdings, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$71m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Lincoln Electric Holdings, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

The CEO of Lincoln Electric Holdings only received US$5.3m in total compensation for the year ending December 2023. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Lincoln Electric Holdings To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Lincoln Electric Holdings' strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. The overarching message here is that Lincoln Electric Holdings has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Lincoln Electric Holdings.

Although Lincoln Electric Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with more skin in the game, then check out this handpicked selection of companies that not only boast of strong growth but have strong insider backing.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

