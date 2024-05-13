Entangled right whale spotted off New Brunswick with fishing gear stuck in its mouth

HALIFAX — An endangered North Atlantic right whale entangled in fishing gear has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, northeast of New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula.

The federal Fisheries Department says the adult female, known as Shelagh, was first seen Friday during a routine surveillance flight.

Officials say the entangled gear is caught in the whale's mouth.

The department says officials with the federal Marine Mammal Response Program will try to remove the gear if the weather and sea conditions allow.

The sighting northwest of Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., marks the first time a right whale has been seen in Canadian waters this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials say it remains unclear what type of fishing gear is involved or where it came from.

"Identification of the gear type and its origin are typically only confirmed after investigation and when gear is removed from an animal," the department said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press