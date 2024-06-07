Gas prices in Canada fall, with double-digit drop in Vancouver
Gas prices dropped an average of 5.2 cents per litre across Canada over the past week, according to pump data from nearly 80 cities. Sarnia, Ont. and Vancouver saw the largest double-digit drops.
The deepening discount for drivers came as OPEC+ members attempt to shore up crude prices by signalling intentions to start adding supply to the market in October. According to En-Pro International's chief petroleum analyst, they've been beaten to the punch by nations including Canada.
"What OPEC forgot, or chose to ignore, is that they are not the only poker players in the crude oil business. Their cutback in production widened the door opening for an increase in production from non-OPEC members, namely the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Guyana," Roger McKnight wrote in a blog post on Thursday. "Higher production will lower prices of gasoline and diesel."
According to data firm Kalibrate, the average cost per litre of regular fuel in cities nationwide fell from $1.685 to $1.633 between May 30 and June 6. Discounts were widespread across the country, with Yellowknife the only market to see a small price increase.
On Thursday, Canada's largest oil and gas producers faced Canadian lawmakers in a House of Commons committee hearing to defend the industry's profits and spell out plans to reduce emissions.
Separately, gas and convenience giant Alimentation Couche-Tard has announced a new plan to let consumers buy unsold food from its stores via an app-based marketplace.
(All figures in CAD cents)
Location
May 30
June 6
Price change
Canada Average (V)
168.5
163.3
-5.2
WHITEHORSE
189.9
189.9
0
VANCOUVER*
190.5
179.5
-11
VICTORIA
196.9
188
-8.9
PRINCE GEORGE
167.1
167
-0.1
KAMLOOPS
172.9
169.9
-3
KELOWNA
168.9
167.1
-1.8
FORT ST. JOHN
163.9
162.9
-1
ABBOTSFORD
174.7
166.4
-8.3
YELLOWKNIFE
162.9
163.9
1
CALGARY*
159.3
156.7
-2.6
RED DEER
152.7
150
-2.7
EDMONTON
154.9
151.5
-3.4
LETHBRIDGE
161.2
157.3
-3.9
LLOYDMINSTER
152.9
150
-2.9
GRANDE PRAIRIE
156.9
156.7
-0.2
REGINA*
156.5
154.5
-2
SASKATOON
152.4
151.3
-1.1
PRINCE ALBERT
155.9
155.5
-0.4
MOOSE JAW
158.7
156.6
-2.1
WINNIPEG *
140.5
138
-2.5
BRANDON
142.4
139.4
-3
CITY OF TORONTO*
164.1
159.2
-4.9
BRAMPTON
164.4
159.3
-5.1
ETOBICOKE
164.4
159.4
-5
MISSISSAUGA
162.7
158
-4.7
NORTH YORK
164.7
159.3
-5.4
SCARBOROUGH
164
158.5
-5.5
VAUGHAN/MARKHAM
164.2
159.3
-4.9
OTTAWA
164.5
158.5
-6
KINGSTON
159.8
156.6
-3.2
PETERBOROUGH
159.4
155.3
-4.1
WINDSOR
163
156.8
-6.2
LONDON
164.1
158.9
-5.2
SUDBURY
172.7
163.4
-9.3
SAULT STE MARIE
162.8
162.8
0
THUNDER BAY
162.6
153.2
-9.4
NORTH BAY
172.5
163.5
-9
TIMMINS
169.6
168.6
-1
HAMILTON
162.9
156.1
-6.8
ST. CATHARINES
160.9
154.7
-6.2
BARRIE
163.6
158.5
-5.1
BRANTFORD
161.1
155.3
-5.8
GUELPH
163.6
158.1
-5.5
KITCHENER
163.6
158.3
-5.3
OSHAWA
164.4
159.3
-5.1
SARNIA
162.7
147.8
-14.9
MONTRÉAL*
175.5
168.9
-6.6
QUÉBEC
171.4
167.9
-3.5
SHERBROOKE
168
167
-1
GASPÉ
179.4
174.4
-5
CHICOUTIMI
154.4
154.3
-0.1
RIMOUSKI
170.4
167.4
-3
TROIS RIVIÈRES
175
174.4
-0.6
DRUMMONDVILLE
173.1
169.8
-3.3
VAL D'OR
179.6
179.6
0
GATINEAU
156.4
153.3
-3.1
SAINT JOHN*
170.6
169.2
-1.4
FREDERICTON
170.6
168.7
-1.9
MONCTON
170.7
168.9
-1.8
BATHURST
170.4
168.9
-1.5
EDMUNDSTON
169.9
167.9
-2
MIRAMICHI
171.8
170.4
-1.4
CAMPBELLTON
169.9
169.9
0
SUSSEX
170.1
168.4
-1.7
WOODSTOCK
171.8
170
-1.8
HALIFAX*
176.4
174.8
-1.6
SYDNEY
178.4
176.7
-1.7
YARMOUTH
177.5
175.8
-1.7
TRURO
177.6
175.9
-1.7
KENTVILLE
177
175.3
-1.7
NEW GLASGOW
177.6
175.9
-1.7
CHARLOTTETOWN*
175.3
173.5
-1.8
ST JOHNS*
179.5
175.9
-3.6
GANDER
181.9
178.4
-3.5
LABRADOR CITY
186.1
182.5
-3.6
CORNER BROOK
180.2
176.6
-3.6
GRAND FALLS
182
178.4
-3.6
SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents
(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average
Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.
