Gas prices in Canada fall, with double-digit drop in Vancouver

Gas prices are falling as OPEC+ members attempt to shore up the price of oil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck (The Canadian Press)

Gas prices dropped an average of 5.2 cents per litre across Canada over the past week, according to pump data from nearly 80 cities. Sarnia, Ont. and Vancouver saw the largest double-digit drops.

The deepening discount for drivers came as OPEC+ members attempt to shore up crude prices by signalling intentions to start adding supply to the market in October. According to En-Pro International's chief petroleum analyst, they've been beaten to the punch by nations including Canada.

"What OPEC forgot, or chose to ignore, is that they are not the only poker players in the crude oil business. Their cutback in production widened the door opening for an increase in production from non-OPEC members, namely the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Guyana," Roger McKnight wrote in a blog post on Thursday. "Higher production will lower prices of gasoline and diesel."

According to data firm Kalibrate, the average cost per litre of regular fuel in cities nationwide fell from $1.685 to $1.633 between May 30 and June 6. Discounts were widespread across the country, with Yellowknife the only market to see a small price increase.

On Thursday, Canada's largest oil and gas producers faced Canadian lawmakers in a House of Commons committee hearing to defend the industry's profits and spell out plans to reduce emissions.

Separately, gas and convenience giant Alimentation Couche-Tard has announced a new plan to let consumers buy unsold food from its stores via an app-based marketplace.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location May 30 June 6 Price change Canada Average (V) 168.5 163.3 -5.2 WHITEHORSE 189.9 189.9 0 VANCOUVER* 190.5 179.5 -11 VICTORIA 196.9 188 -8.9 PRINCE GEORGE 167.1 167 -0.1 KAMLOOPS 172.9 169.9 -3 KELOWNA 168.9 167.1 -1.8 FORT ST. JOHN 163.9 162.9 -1 ABBOTSFORD 174.7 166.4 -8.3 YELLOWKNIFE 162.9 163.9 1 CALGARY* 159.3 156.7 -2.6 RED DEER 152.7 150 -2.7 EDMONTON 154.9 151.5 -3.4 LETHBRIDGE 161.2 157.3 -3.9 LLOYDMINSTER 152.9 150 -2.9 GRANDE PRAIRIE 156.9 156.7 -0.2 REGINA* 156.5 154.5 -2 SASKATOON 152.4 151.3 -1.1 PRINCE ALBERT 155.9 155.5 -0.4 MOOSE JAW 158.7 156.6 -2.1 WINNIPEG * 140.5 138 -2.5 BRANDON 142.4 139.4 -3 CITY OF TORONTO* 164.1 159.2 -4.9 BRAMPTON 164.4 159.3 -5.1 ETOBICOKE 164.4 159.4 -5 MISSISSAUGA 162.7 158 -4.7 NORTH YORK 164.7 159.3 -5.4 SCARBOROUGH 164 158.5 -5.5 VAUGHAN/MARKHAM 164.2 159.3 -4.9 OTTAWA 164.5 158.5 -6 KINGSTON 159.8 156.6 -3.2 PETERBOROUGH 159.4 155.3 -4.1 WINDSOR 163 156.8 -6.2 LONDON 164.1 158.9 -5.2 SUDBURY 172.7 163.4 -9.3 SAULT STE MARIE 162.8 162.8 0 THUNDER BAY 162.6 153.2 -9.4 NORTH BAY 172.5 163.5 -9 TIMMINS 169.6 168.6 -1 HAMILTON 162.9 156.1 -6.8 ST. CATHARINES 160.9 154.7 -6.2 BARRIE 163.6 158.5 -5.1 BRANTFORD 161.1 155.3 -5.8 GUELPH 163.6 158.1 -5.5 KITCHENER 163.6 158.3 -5.3 OSHAWA 164.4 159.3 -5.1 SARNIA 162.7 147.8 -14.9 MONTRÉAL* 175.5 168.9 -6.6 QUÉBEC 171.4 167.9 -3.5 SHERBROOKE 168 167 -1 GASPÉ 179.4 174.4 -5 CHICOUTIMI 154.4 154.3 -0.1 RIMOUSKI 170.4 167.4 -3 TROIS RIVIÈRES 175 174.4 -0.6 DRUMMONDVILLE 173.1 169.8 -3.3 VAL D'OR 179.6 179.6 0 GATINEAU 156.4 153.3 -3.1 SAINT JOHN* 170.6 169.2 -1.4 FREDERICTON 170.6 168.7 -1.9 MONCTON 170.7 168.9 -1.8 BATHURST 170.4 168.9 -1.5 EDMUNDSTON 169.9 167.9 -2 MIRAMICHI 171.8 170.4 -1.4 CAMPBELLTON 169.9 169.9 0 SUSSEX 170.1 168.4 -1.7 WOODSTOCK 171.8 170 -1.8 HALIFAX* 176.4 174.8 -1.6 SYDNEY 178.4 176.7 -1.7 YARMOUTH 177.5 175.8 -1.7 TRURO 177.6 175.9 -1.7 KENTVILLE 177 175.3 -1.7 NEW GLASGOW 177.6 175.9 -1.7 CHARLOTTETOWN* 175.3 173.5 -1.8 ST JOHNS* 179.5 175.9 -3.6 GANDER 181.9 178.4 -3.5 LABRADOR CITY 186.1 182.5 -3.6 CORNER BROOK 180.2 176.6 -3.6 GRAND FALLS 182 178.4 -3.6

SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents

(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

