BREAKING:

CANADA ADDS 27,000 JOBS IN MAY AS EMPLOYMENT HOLDS STEADY

Unemployment rate ticks up to 6.2%, says StatCan

Gas prices in Canada fall, with double-digit drop in Vancouver

Jeff Lagerquist
·4 min read
Two men face more than a dozen charges each after British Columbia's provincial auto crime team recovered 29 high-end vehicles valued at $2.5 million. Traffic crosses over the Lions Gate Bridge from North Vancouver into Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday July 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Gas prices are falling as OPEC+ members attempt to shore up the price of oil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck (The Canadian Press)

Gas prices dropped an average of 5.2 cents per litre across Canada over the past week, according to pump data from nearly 80 cities. Sarnia, Ont. and Vancouver saw the largest double-digit drops.

The deepening discount for drivers came as OPEC+ members attempt to shore up crude prices by signalling intentions to start adding supply to the market in October. According to En-Pro International's chief petroleum analyst, they've been beaten to the punch by nations including Canada.

"What OPEC forgot, or chose to ignore, is that they are not the only poker players in the crude oil business. Their cutback in production widened the door opening for an increase in production from non-OPEC members, namely the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Guyana," Roger McKnight wrote in a blog post on Thursday. "Higher production will lower prices of gasoline and diesel."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data firm Kalibrate, the average cost per litre of regular fuel in cities nationwide fell from $1.685 to $1.633 between May 30 and June 6. Discounts were widespread across the country, with Yellowknife the only market to see a small price increase.

On Thursday, Canada's largest oil and gas producers faced Canadian lawmakers in a House of Commons committee hearing to defend the industry's profits and spell out plans to reduce emissions.

Separately, gas and convenience giant Alimentation Couche-Tard has announced a new plan to let consumers buy unsold food from its stores via an app-based marketplace.

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location

May 30

June 6

Price change

Canada Average (V)

168.5

163.3

-5.2

WHITEHORSE

189.9

189.9

0

VANCOUVER*

190.5

179.5

-11

VICTORIA

196.9

188

-8.9

PRINCE GEORGE

167.1

167

-0.1

KAMLOOPS

172.9

169.9

-3

KELOWNA

168.9

167.1

-1.8

FORT ST. JOHN

163.9

162.9

-1

ABBOTSFORD

174.7

166.4

-8.3

YELLOWKNIFE

162.9

163.9

1

CALGARY*

159.3

156.7

-2.6

RED DEER

152.7

150

-2.7

EDMONTON

154.9

151.5

-3.4

LETHBRIDGE

161.2

157.3

-3.9

LLOYDMINSTER

152.9

150

-2.9

GRANDE PRAIRIE

156.9

156.7

-0.2

REGINA*

156.5

154.5

-2

SASKATOON

152.4

151.3

-1.1

PRINCE ALBERT

155.9

155.5

-0.4

MOOSE JAW

158.7

156.6

-2.1

WINNIPEG *

140.5

138

-2.5

BRANDON

142.4

139.4

-3

CITY OF TORONTO*

164.1

159.2

-4.9

BRAMPTON

164.4

159.3

-5.1

ETOBICOKE

164.4

159.4

-5

MISSISSAUGA

162.7

158

-4.7

NORTH YORK

164.7

159.3

-5.4

SCARBOROUGH

164

158.5

-5.5

VAUGHAN/MARKHAM

164.2

159.3

-4.9

OTTAWA

164.5

158.5

-6

KINGSTON

159.8

156.6

-3.2

PETERBOROUGH

159.4

155.3

-4.1

WINDSOR

163

156.8

-6.2

LONDON

164.1

158.9

-5.2

SUDBURY

172.7

163.4

-9.3

SAULT STE MARIE

162.8

162.8

0

THUNDER BAY

162.6

153.2

-9.4

NORTH BAY

172.5

163.5

-9

TIMMINS

169.6

168.6

-1

HAMILTON

162.9

156.1

-6.8

ST. CATHARINES

160.9

154.7

-6.2

BARRIE

163.6

158.5

-5.1

BRANTFORD

161.1

155.3

-5.8

GUELPH

163.6

158.1

-5.5

KITCHENER

163.6

158.3

-5.3

OSHAWA

164.4

159.3

-5.1

SARNIA

162.7

147.8

-14.9

MONTRÉAL*

175.5

168.9

-6.6

QUÉBEC

171.4

167.9

-3.5

SHERBROOKE

168

167

-1

GASPÉ

179.4

174.4

-5

CHICOUTIMI

154.4

154.3

-0.1

RIMOUSKI

170.4

167.4

-3

TROIS RIVIÈRES

175

174.4

-0.6

DRUMMONDVILLE

173.1

169.8

-3.3

VAL D'OR

179.6

179.6

0

GATINEAU

156.4

153.3

-3.1

SAINT JOHN*

170.6

169.2

-1.4

FREDERICTON

170.6

168.7

-1.9

MONCTON

170.7

168.9

-1.8

BATHURST

170.4

168.9

-1.5

EDMUNDSTON

169.9

167.9

-2

MIRAMICHI

171.8

170.4

-1.4

CAMPBELLTON

169.9

169.9

0

SUSSEX

170.1

168.4

-1.7

WOODSTOCK

171.8

170

-1.8

HALIFAX*

176.4

174.8

-1.6

SYDNEY

178.4

176.7

-1.7

YARMOUTH

177.5

175.8

-1.7

TRURO

177.6

175.9

-1.7

KENTVILLE

177

175.3

-1.7

NEW GLASGOW

177.6

175.9

-1.7

CHARLOTTETOWN*

175.3

173.5

-1.8

ST JOHNS*

179.5

175.9

-3.6

GANDER

181.9

178.4

-3.5

LABRADOR CITY

186.1

182.5

-3.6

CORNER BROOK

180.2

176.6

-3.6

GRAND FALLS

182

178.4

-3.6

SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents

(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

