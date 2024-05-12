Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase ACCO Brands' shares before the 16th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.075 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.30 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that ACCO Brands has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current share price of US$5.14. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether ACCO Brands can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. ACCO Brands reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If ACCO Brands didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Luckily it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. ACCO Brands reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last six years, ACCO Brands has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.8% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid ACCO Brands? It's hard to get used to ACCO Brands paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that being said, if you're still considering ACCO Brands as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ACCO Brands (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

