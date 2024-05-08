This Is the Cost of Living Comfortably in America’s 50 Biggest Cities

BartekSzewczyk / Getty Images

Living a comfortable life in the 50 biggest cities in the United States requires earning an income of at least $50,000 annually — and in many cities, homeowners and renters need to earn six figures.

To determine how much it takes to live comfortably in the 50 biggest U.S. cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 largest cities by total population, total households and median and mean household incomes. The average home value, along with the 30-year national fixed rate average mortgage rate, was also sourced to calculate each city’s average mortgage cost. The average expenditure cost was also calculated using the cost of living indexes and this cost along with housing costs were summed to find the average cost of living for a renter and a homeowner in each city.

Ranked in order of cities with the lowest to highest total population, keep reading to find out how much it costs to live comfortably in these 50 major cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: The 50 Happiest States in America and How Much It Costs to Live There

Learn More: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

Steve Debenport / Getty Images

50. Arlington, Texas

Population total: 393,469

Household total: 137,519

Household median income: $71,736

Household mean income: $92,583

Livability index: 78

Home value (March 2024): $320,847

Average expenditure cost: $2,043

Average mortgage cost: $1,954

Average rent cost: $1,621

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,665

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,998

Annual income needed for renter: $87,957

Annual income needed for homeowner: $95,945

That’s Interesting: I’m a Frugal Shopper: 4 Items I Always Buy Secondhand To Save Money

See More: 5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban

gnagel / Getty Images

49. Wichita, Kansas

Population total: 395,951

Household total: 156,054

Household median income: $60,712

Household mean income: $84,475

Livability index: 66

Home value (March 2024): $192,411

Average expenditure cost: $2,102

Average mortgage cost: $1,172

Average rent cost: $1,029

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,132

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,274

Annual income needed for renter: $75,157

Annual income needed for homeowner: $78,584

Story continues

Discover More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Buy at Yard Sales To Save Money

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

48. Bakersfield, California

Population total: 404,321

Household total: 124,744

Household median income: $73,827

Household mean income: $99,270

Livability index: 58

Home value (March 2024): $389,888

Average expenditure cost: $2,069

Average mortgage cost: $2,375

Average rent cost: $1,948

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,016

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,444

Annual income needed for renter: $96,393

Annual income needed for homeowner: $106,645

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

47. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Population total: 411,938

Household total: 169,783

Household median income: $56,648

Household mean income: $86,593

Livability index: 75

Home value (March 2024): $205,381

Average expenditure cost: $1,975

Average mortgage cost: $1,251

Average rent cost: $1,230

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,204

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,225

Annual income needed for renter: $76,898

Annual income needed for homeowner: $77,411

Find Out: Mark Cuban Reveals Why He Keeps a Strict Budget Everyday

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images

46. Minneapolis

Population total: 426,877

Household total: 185,674

Household median income: $76,332

Household mean income: $108,980

Livability index: 78

Home value (March 2024): $337,927

Average expenditure cost: $2,157

Average mortgage cost: $2,058

Average rent cost: $1,628

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,784

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,215

Annual income needed for renter: $90,823

Annual income needed for homeowner: $101,155

Davel5957 / Getty Images

45. Oakland, California

Population total: 437,825

Household total: 170,282

Household median income: $94,389

Household mean income: $139,468

Livability index: 74

Home value (March 2024): $878,112

Average expenditure cost: $2,524

Average mortgage cost: $5,348

Average rent cost: $2,500

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,024

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $7,872

Annual income needed for renter: $120,576

Annual income needed for homeowner: $188,928

Check Out: Here’s the Salary a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Hawaii

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

44. Miami

Population total: 443,665

Household total: 186,137

Household median income: $54,858

Household mean income: $90,171

Livability index: 79

Home value (March 2024): $629,115

Average expenditure cost: $2,060

Average mortgage cost: $3,832

Average rent cost: $3,125

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,185

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $5,891

Annual income needed for renter: $124,430

Annual income needed for homeowner: $141,394

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Population total: 457,900

Household total: 178,915

Household median income: $87,544

Household mean income: $113,388

Livability index: 83

Home value (March 2024): $410,347

Average expenditure cost: $2,262

Average mortgage cost: $2,499

Average rent cost: $1,874

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,135

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,761

Annual income needed for renter: $99,249

Annual income needed for homeowner: $114,265

That’s Interesting: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Places I’d Buy a Vacation Home If I Had $500,000

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Long Beach, California

Population total: 462,293

Household total: 170,174

Household median income: $78,995

Household mean income: $104,313

Livability index: 70

Home value (March 2024): $910,466

Average expenditure cost: $2,184

Average mortgage cost: $5,545

Average rent cost: $2,245

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,429

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $7,730

Annual income needed for renter: $106,292

Annual income needed for homeowner: $185,509

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Raleigh, North Carolina

Population total: 465,517

Household total: 189,830

Household median income: $78,631

Household mean income: $112,110

Livability index: 84

Home value (March 2024): $450,529

Average expenditure cost: $2,041

Average mortgage cost: $2,744

Average rent cost: $1,669

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,709

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,785

Annual income needed for renter: $89,023

Annual income needed for homeowner: $114,833

Be Aware: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Population total: 479,612

Household total: 193,149

Household median income: $79,026

Household mean income: $102,139

Livability index: 80

Home value (March 2024): $462,214

Average expenditure cost: $2,082

Average mortgage cost: $2,815

Average rent cost: $1,809

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,891

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,897

Annual income needed for renter: $93,374

Annual income needed for homeowner: $117,528

steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Omaha, Nebraska

Population total: 489,201

Household total: 197,842

Household median income: $70,202

Household mean income: $97,761

Livability index: 82

Home value (March 2024): $279,525

Average expenditure cost: $2,233

Average mortgage cost: $1,703

Average rent cost: $1,315

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,548

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,936

Annual income needed for renter: $85,154

Annual income needed for homeowner: $94,453

Explore Next: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

novikat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Atlanta

Population total: 494,838

Household total: 227,388

Household median income: $77,655

Household mean income: $128,965

Livability index: 78

Home value (March 2024): $448,366

Average expenditure cost: $2,038

Average mortgage cost: $2,731

Average rent cost: $1,939

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,977

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,769

Annual income needed for renter: $95,458

Annual income needed for homeowner: $114,464

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Mesa, Arizona

Population total: 503,390

Household total: 193,316

Household median income: $73,766

Household mean income: $95,399

Livability index: 82

Home value (March 2024): $451,000

Average expenditure cost: $1,998

Average mortgage cost: $2,747

Average rent cost: $1,689

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,688

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,745

Annual income needed for renter: $88,501

Annual income needed for homeowner: $113,883

Trending Now: I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 4 Florida Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home

Tory Garcia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Kansas City, Missouri

Population total: 505,958

Household total: 216,513

Household median income: $65,256

Household mean income: $87,670

Livability index: 77

Home value (March 2024): $237,778

Average expenditure cost: $1,952

Average mortgage cost: $1,448

Average rent cost: $1,361

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,312

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,400

Annual income needed for renter: $79,498

Annual income needed for homeowner: $81,601

jmoor17 / Getty Images

35. Sacramento, California

Population total: 505,958

Household total: 196,524

Household median income: $78,954

Household mean income: $102,258

Livability index: 76

Home value (March 2024): $489,601

Average expenditure cost: $2,231

Average mortgage cost: $2,982

Average rent cost: $2,089

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,319

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $5,213

Annual income needed for renter: $103,665

Annual income needed for homeowner: $125,110

See Next: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

dszc / Getty Images

34. Tucson, Arizona

Population total: 541,033

Household total: 220,769

Household median income: $52,049

Household mean income: $69,553

Livability index: 74

Home value (March 2024): $337,388

Average expenditure cost: $1,900

Average mortgage cost: $2,055

Average rent cost: $1,484

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,384

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,955

Annual income needed for renter: $81,226

Annual income needed for homeowner: $94,918

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Fresno, California

Population total: 541,528

Household total: 177,757

Household median income: $63,001

Household mean income: $85,872

Livability index: 65

Home value (March 2024): $387,273

Average expenditure cost: $2,077

Average mortgage cost: $2,359

Average rent cost: $1,825

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,902

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,436

Annual income needed for renter: $93,644

Annual income needed for homeowner: $106,464

For You: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

benedek / Getty Images

32. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Population total: 562,551

Household total: 239,800

Household median income: $61,503

Household mean income: $83,679

Livability index: 71

Home value (March 2024): $332,230

Average expenditure cost: $1,893

Average mortgage cost: $2,024

Average rent cost: $1,483

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,376

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,917

Annual income needed for renter: $81,028

Annual income needed for homeowner: $94,002

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Milwaukee

Population total: 573,299

Household total: 230,759

Household median income: $49,733

Household mean income: $67,046

Livability index: 78

Home value (March 2024): $198,370

Average expenditure cost: $2,048

Average mortgage cost: $1,208

Average rent cost: $1,294

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,342

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,257

Annual income needed for renter: $80,212

Annual income needed for homeowner: $78,157

View More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Baltimore

Population total: 584,548

Household total: 247,232

Household median income: $58,349

Household mean income: $85,857

Livability index: 75

Home value (March 2024): $181,941

Average expenditure cost: $1,987

Average mortgage cost: $1,108

Average rent cost: $1,687

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,674

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,095

Annual income needed for renter: $88,170

Annual income needed for homeowner: $74,282

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Louisville, Kentucky

Population total: 629,176

Household total: 261,105

Household median income: $63,114

Household mean income: $88,552

Livability index: 60

Home value (March 2024): $243,630

Average expenditure cost: $1,874

Average mortgage cost: $1,484

Average rent cost: $1,370

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,244

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,358

Annual income needed for renter: $77,855

Annual income needed for homeowner: $80,583

That’s Interesting: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Memphis, Tennessee

Population total: 630,027

Household total: 251,586

Household median income: $48,090

Household mean income: $74,176

Livability index: 69

Home value (March 2024): $146,180

Average expenditure cost: $1,933

Average mortgage cost: $890

Average rent cost: $1,287

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,220

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $2,824

Annual income needed for renter: $77,278

Annual income needed for homeowner: $67,765

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

27. Detroit

Population total: 636,787

Household total: 249,518

Household median income: $37,761

Household mean income: $54,054

Livability index: 73

Home value (March 2024): $70,144

Average expenditure cost: $1,900

Average mortgage cost: $427

Average rent cost: $1,273

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,172

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $2,327

Annual income needed for renter: $76,133

Annual income needed for homeowner: $55,844

Discover Next: Housing Market 2024: Home Prices Are Plummeting in 10 Formerly Overpriced Housing Markets

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Las Vegas

Population total: 644,835

Household total: 240,462

Household median income: $66,356

Household mean income: $93,515

Livability index: 82

Home value (March 2024): $436,591

Average expenditure cost: $2,057

Average mortgage cost: $2,659

Average rent cost: $1,732

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,790

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,716

Annual income needed for renter: $90,951

Annual income needed for homeowner: $113,194

DaveAlan / Getty Images

25. Portland, Oregon

Population total: 646,101

Household total: 283,896

Household median income: $85,876

Household mean income: $117,687

Livability index: 77

Home value (March 2024): $562,695

Average expenditure cost: $2,157

Average mortgage cost: $3,427

Average rent cost: $1,746

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,902

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $5,584

Annual income needed for renter: $93,658

Annual income needed for homeowner: $134,014

Find Out: 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes, According to a Real Estate Agent

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Boston

Population total: 665,945

Household total: 276,053

Household median income: $89,212

Household mean income: $132,509

Livability index: 77

Home value (March 2024): $789,164

Average expenditure cost: $2,451

Average mortgage cost: $4,807

Average rent cost: $3,277

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,729

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $7,258

Annual income needed for renter: $137,485

Annual income needed for homeowner: $174,191

Pgiam / Getty Images

23. Washington, D.C.

Population total: 670,587

Household total: 315,785

Household median income: $101,722

Household mean income: $150,292

Livability index: 73

Home value (March 2024): $730,878

Average expenditure cost: $2,557

Average mortgage cost: $4,452

Average rent cost: $2,445

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,001

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $7,008

Annual income needed for renter: $120,033

Annual income needed for homeowner: $168,201

Read Next: I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s Why My Rich Clients Identify With the Middle Class

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. El Paso, Texas

Population total: 677,181

Household total: 239,624

Household median income: $55,710

Household mean income: $75,349

Livability index: 80

Home value (March 2024): $222,484

Average expenditure cost: $1,829

Average mortgage cost: $1,355

Average rent cost: $1,521

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,349

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,184

Annual income needed for renter: $80,387

Annual income needed for homeowner: $76,411

JTSorrell / Getty Images

21. Oklahoma City

Population total: 681,088

Household total: 270,070

Household median income: $64,251

Household mean income: $88,664

Livability index: 81

Home value (March 2024): $204,229

Average expenditure cost: $1,978

Average mortgage cost: $1,244

Average rent cost: $1,261

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,239

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,222

Annual income needed for renter: $77,728

Annual income needed for homeowner: $77,326

Learn More: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Nashville, Tennessee

Population total: 684,103

Household total: 291,884

Household median income: $71,328

Household mean income: $102,258

Livability index: 78

Home value (March 2024): $450,819

Average expenditure cost: $2,013

Average mortgage cost: $2,746

Average rent cost: $1,887

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,900

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,759

Annual income needed for renter: $93,601

Annual income needed for homeowner: $114,206

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Denver

Population total: 710,800

Household total: 322,964

Household median income: $85,853

Household mean income: $122,771

Livability index: 75

Home value (March 2024): $620,346

Average expenditure cost: $2,247

Average mortgage cost: $3,778

Average rent cost: $1,991

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,239

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $6,026

Annual income needed for renter: $101,726

Annual income needed for homeowner: $144,616

Discover Next: Toilet Paper to Discontinued Items: 7 Ways Shrinkflation Has Come to Costco

benedek / iStock.com

18. Seattle

Population total: 734,603

Household total: 345,246

Household median income: $116,068

Household mean income: $161,694

Livability index: 76

Home value (March 2024): $965,541

Average expenditure cost: $2,214

Average mortgage cost: $5,881

Average rent cost: $2,202

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,416

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $8,095

Annual income needed for renter: $105,984

Annual income needed for homeowner: $194,270

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

17. San Francisco

Population total: 851,036

Household total: 360,842

Household median income: $136,689

Household mean income: $197,408

Livability index: 79

Home value (March 2024): $1,423,316

Average expenditure cost: $2,630

Average mortgage cost: $8,669

Average rent cost: $3,288

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,918

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $11,299

Annual income needed for renter: $142,032

Annual income needed for homeowner: $271,172

Be Aware: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Charlotte, North Carolina

Population total: 875,045

Household total: 354,442

Household median income: $74,070

Household mean income: $113,613

Livability index: 80

Home value (March 2024): $407,320

Average expenditure cost: $2,033

Average mortgage cost: $2,481

Average rent cost: $1,762

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,794

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,514

Annual income needed for renter: $91,066

Annual income needed for homeowner: $108,324

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Indianapolis

Population total: 882,006

Household total: 356,357

Household median income: $59,110

Household mean income: $82,697

Livability index: 77

Home value (March 2024): $227,467

Average expenditure cost: $1,945

Average mortgage cost: $1,385

Average rent cost: $1,376

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,322

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,331

Annual income needed for renter: $79,720

Annual income needed for homeowner: $79,937

View More: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Columbus, Ohio

Population total: 902,449

Household total: 382,140

Household median income: $62,994

Household mean income: $82,282

Livability index: 79

Home value (March 2024): $259,081

Average expenditure cost: $1,993

Average mortgage cost: $1,578

Average rent cost: $1,422

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,415

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,571

Annual income needed for renter: $81,957

Annual income needed for homeowner: $85,698

benedek / Getty Images

13. Fort Worth, Texas

Population total: 924,663

Household total: 326,648

Household median income: $72,726

Household mean income: $97,226

Livability index: 80

Home value (March 2024): $306,285

Average expenditure cost: $2,048

Average mortgage cost: $1,866

Average rent cost: $1,700

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,747

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,913

Annual income needed for renter: $89,937

Annual income needed for homeowner: $93,914

For You: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Jacksonville, Florida

Population total: 950,203

Household total: 375,851

Household median income: $64,138

Household mean income: $87,378

Livability index: 80

Home value (March 2024): $307,321

Average expenditure cost: $2,024

Average mortgage cost: $1,872

Average rent cost: $1,627

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,651

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,896

Annual income needed for renter: $87,629

Annual income needed for homeowner: $93,508

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock/Getty Images

11. Austin, Texas

Population total: 958,202

Household total: 423,079

Household median income: $86,556

Household mean income: $122,474

Livability index: 83

Home value (March 2024): $572,223

Average expenditure cost: $2,053

Average mortgage cost: $3,485

Average rent cost: $1,730

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,783

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $5,538

Annual income needed for renter: $90,796

Annual income needed for homeowner: $132,914

Trending Now: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. San Jose, California

Population total: 1,001,176

Household total: 324,842

Household median income: $136,010

Household mean income: $179,853

Livability index: 81

Home value (March 2024): $1,561,409

Average expenditure cost: $2,529

Average mortgage cost: $9,510

Average rent cost: $3,142

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,672

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $12,040

Annual income needed for renter: $136,119

Annual income needed for homeowner: $288,953

benedek / Getty Images

9. Dallas

Population total: 1,300,642

Household total: 521,147

Household median income: $63,985

Household mean income: $102,023

Livability index: 81

Home value (March 2024): $331,957

Average expenditure cost: $2,037

Average mortgage cost: $2,022

Average rent cost: $1,710

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,747

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,059

Annual income needed for renter: $89,930

Annual income needed for homeowner: $97,419

Try This: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

Art Wager / Getty Images

8. San Diego

Population total: 1,383,987

Household total: 515,475

Household median income: $98,657

Household mean income: $132,533

Livability index: 77

Home value (March 2024): $1,147,699

Average expenditure cost: $2,367

Average mortgage cost: $6,990

Average rent cost: $3,000

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,367

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $9,357

Annual income needed for renter: $128,805

Annual income needed for homeowner: $224,579

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. San Antonio

Population total: 1,445,662

Household total: 542,817

Household median income: $59,593

Household mean income: $80,313

Livability index: 80

Home value (March 2024): $259,103

Average expenditure cost: $1,941

Average mortgage cost: $1,578

Average rent cost: $1,417

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,359

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,519

Annual income needed for renter: $80,610

Annual income needed for homeowner: $84,466

Read More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Philadelphia

Population total: 1,593,208

Household total: 659,129

Household median income: $57,537

Household mean income: $84,435

Livability index: 77

Home value (March 2024): $211,411

Average expenditure cost: $2,115

Average mortgage cost: $1,288

Average rent cost: $1,726

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,842

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,403

Annual income needed for renter: $92,200

Annual income needed for homeowner: $81,674

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Phoenix

Population total: 1,609,456

Household total: 591,169

Household median income: $72,092

Household mean income: $99,862

Livability index: 75

Home value (March 2024): $440,188

Average expenditure cost: $2,007

Average mortgage cost: $2,681

Average rent cost: $1,715

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,722

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,688

Annual income needed for renter: $89,320

Annual income needed for homeowner: $112,510

Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Art Wager / Getty Images

4. Houston

Population total: 2,296,253

Household total: 897,510

Household median income: $60,440

Household mean income: $97,458

Livability index: 74

Home value (March 2024): $275,085

Average expenditure cost: $1,991

Average mortgage cost: $1,675

Average rent cost: $1,583

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,574

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,666

Annual income needed for renter: $85,778

Annual income needed for homeowner: $87,991

Pgiam / Getty Images

3. Chicago

Population total: 2,721,914

Household total: 1,129,908

Household median income: $71,673

Household mean income: $108,346

Livability index: 76

Home value (March 2024): $298,606

Average expenditure cost: $2,142

Average mortgage cost: $1,819

Average rent cost: $2,126

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,268

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,961

Annual income needed for renter: $102,436

Annual income needed for homeowner: $95,052

Be Aware: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040

Miles Cui / Getty Images

2. Los Angeles

Population total: 3,881,041

Household total: 1,399,442

Household median income: $76,244

Household mean income: $116,961

Livability index: 70

Home value (March 2024): $1,043,649

Average expenditure cost: $2,199

Average mortgage cost: $6,357

Average rent cost: $2,803

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,003

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $8,556

Annual income needed for renter: $120,070

Annual income needed for homeowner: $205,347

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. New York

Population total: 8,622,467

Household total: 3,282,804

Household median income: $76,607

Household mean income: $122,667

Livability index: 76

Home value (March 2024): $777,303

Average expenditure cost: $2,682

Average mortgage cost: $4,734

Average rent cost: $3,462

Total monthly cost of living for renter: $6,144

Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $7,417

Annual income needed for renter: $147,460

Annual income needed for homeowner: $177,999

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 largest cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Along with the total population, the total households, median household income, and mean household income were also sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The average home value was found from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2024, and using the 30-year national fixed rate average mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated for each city. The average expenditure cost was calculated by using the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and the national average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents. The average expenditure cost and the housing costs were summed to find the average cost of living for a renter and a homeowner. The livability index was sourced for each city as supplemental information. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not be more than 50% of income, the income needed for each city was calculated by doubling the annual total cost of living. The cities were sorted from the most to the least populated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 29, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Cost of Living Comfortably in America’s 50 Biggest Cities