This Is the Cost of Living Comfortably in America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Andrew Lisa
·23 min read
BartekSzewczyk / Getty Images
BartekSzewczyk / Getty Images

Living a comfortable life in the 50 biggest cities in the United States requires earning an income of at least $50,000 annually — and in many cities, homeowners and renters need to earn six figures.

To determine how much it takes to live comfortably in the 50 biggest U.S. cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 largest cities by total population, total households and median and mean household incomes. The average home value, along with the 30-year national fixed rate average mortgage rate, was also sourced to calculate each city’s average mortgage cost. The average expenditure cost was also calculated using the cost of living indexes and this cost along with housing costs were summed to find the average cost of living for a renter and a homeowner in each city.

Ranked in order of cities with the lowest to highest total population, keep reading to find out how much it costs to live comfortably in these 50 major cities.

Steve Debenport / Getty Images
Steve Debenport / Getty Images

50. Arlington, Texas

  • Population total: 393,469

  • Household total: 137,519

  • Household median income: $71,736

  • Household mean income: $92,583

  • Livability index: 78

  • Home value (March 2024): $320,847

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,043

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,954

  • Average rent cost: $1,621

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,665

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,998

  • Annual income needed for renter: $87,957

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $95,945

gnagel / Getty Images
gnagel / Getty Images

49. Wichita, Kansas

  • Population total: 395,951

  • Household total: 156,054

  • Household median income: $60,712

  • Household mean income: $84,475

  • Livability index: 66

  • Home value (March 2024): $192,411

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,102

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,172

  • Average rent cost: $1,029

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,132

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,274

  • Annual income needed for renter: $75,157

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $78,584

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

48. Bakersfield, California

  • Population total: 404,321

  • Household total: 124,744

  • Household median income: $73,827

  • Household mean income: $99,270

  • Livability index: 58

  • Home value (March 2024): $389,888

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,069

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,375

  • Average rent cost: $1,948

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,016

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,444

  • Annual income needed for renter: $96,393

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $106,645

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

47. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Population total: 411,938

  • Household total: 169,783

  • Household median income: $56,648

  • Household mean income: $86,593

  • Livability index: 75

  • Home value (March 2024): $205,381

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,975

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,251

  • Average rent cost: $1,230

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,204

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,225

  • Annual income needed for renter: $76,898

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $77,411

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images
Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images

46. Minneapolis

  • Population total: 426,877

  • Household total: 185,674

  • Household median income: $76,332

  • Household mean income: $108,980

  • Livability index: 78

  • Home value (March 2024): $337,927

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,157

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,058

  • Average rent cost: $1,628

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,784

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,215

  • Annual income needed for renter: $90,823

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $101,155

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

45. Oakland, California

  • Population total: 437,825

  • Household total: 170,282

  • Household median income: $94,389

  • Household mean income: $139,468

  • Livability index: 74

  • Home value (March 2024): $878,112

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,524

  • Average mortgage cost: $5,348

  • Average rent cost: $2,500

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,024

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $7,872

  • Annual income needed for renter: $120,576

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $188,928

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

44. Miami

  • Population total: 443,665

  • Household total: 186,137

  • Household median income: $54,858

  • Household mean income: $90,171

  • Livability index: 79

  • Home value (March 2024): $629,115

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,060

  • Average mortgage cost: $3,832

  • Average rent cost: $3,125

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,185

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $5,891

  • Annual income needed for renter: $124,430

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $141,394

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Population total: 457,900

  • Household total: 178,915

  • Household median income: $87,544

  • Household mean income: $113,388

  • Livability index: 83

  • Home value (March 2024): $410,347

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,262

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,499

  • Average rent cost: $1,874

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,135

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,761

  • Annual income needed for renter: $99,249

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $114,265

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Long Beach, California

  • Population total: 462,293

  • Household total: 170,174

  • Household median income: $78,995

  • Household mean income: $104,313

  • Livability index: 70

  • Home value (March 2024): $910,466

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,184

  • Average mortgage cost: $5,545

  • Average rent cost: $2,245

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,429

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $7,730

  • Annual income needed for renter: $106,292

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $185,509

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Population total: 465,517

  • Household total: 189,830

  • Household median income: $78,631

  • Household mean income: $112,110

  • Livability index: 84

  • Home value (March 2024): $450,529

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,041

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,744

  • Average rent cost: $1,669

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,709

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,785

  • Annual income needed for renter: $89,023

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $114,833

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Population total: 479,612

  • Household total: 193,149

  • Household median income: $79,026

  • Household mean income: $102,139

  • Livability index: 80

  • Home value (March 2024): $462,214

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,082

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,815

  • Average rent cost: $1,809

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,891

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,897

  • Annual income needed for renter: $93,374

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $117,528

steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Population total: 489,201

  • Household total: 197,842

  • Household median income: $70,202

  • Household mean income: $97,761

  • Livability index: 82

  • Home value (March 2024): $279,525

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,233

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,703

  • Average rent cost: $1,315

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,548

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,936

  • Annual income needed for renter: $85,154

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $94,453

novikat / Getty Images/iStockphoto
novikat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Atlanta

  • Population total: 494,838

  • Household total: 227,388

  • Household median income: $77,655

  • Household mean income: $128,965

  • Livability index: 78

  • Home value (March 2024): $448,366

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,038

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,731

  • Average rent cost: $1,939

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,977

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,769

  • Annual income needed for renter: $95,458

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $114,464

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Mesa, Arizona

  • Population total: 503,390

  • Household total: 193,316

  • Household median income: $73,766

  • Household mean income: $95,399

  • Livability index: 82

  • Home value (March 2024): $451,000

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,998

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,747

  • Average rent cost: $1,689

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,688

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,745

  • Annual income needed for renter: $88,501

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $113,883

Tory Garcia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tory Garcia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Population total: 505,958

  • Household total: 216,513

  • Household median income: $65,256

  • Household mean income: $87,670

  • Livability index: 77

  • Home value (March 2024): $237,778

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,952

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,448

  • Average rent cost: $1,361

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,312

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,400

  • Annual income needed for renter: $79,498

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $81,601

jmoor17 / Getty Images
jmoor17 / Getty Images

35. Sacramento, California

  • Population total: 505,958

  • Household total: 196,524

  • Household median income: $78,954

  • Household mean income: $102,258

  • Livability index: 76

  • Home value (March 2024): $489,601

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,231

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,982

  • Average rent cost: $2,089

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,319

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $5,213

  • Annual income needed for renter: $103,665

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $125,110

dszc / Getty Images
dszc / Getty Images

34. Tucson, Arizona

  • Population total: 541,033

  • Household total: 220,769

  • Household median income: $52,049

  • Household mean income: $69,553

  • Livability index: 74

  • Home value (March 2024): $337,388

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,900

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,055

  • Average rent cost: $1,484

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,384

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,955

  • Annual income needed for renter: $81,226

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $94,918

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Fresno, California

  • Population total: 541,528

  • Household total: 177,757

  • Household median income: $63,001

  • Household mean income: $85,872

  • Livability index: 65

  • Home value (March 2024): $387,273

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,077

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,359

  • Average rent cost: $1,825

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,902

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,436

  • Annual income needed for renter: $93,644

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $106,464

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

32. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Population total: 562,551

  • Household total: 239,800

  • Household median income: $61,503

  • Household mean income: $83,679

  • Livability index: 71

  • Home value (March 2024): $332,230

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,893

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,024

  • Average rent cost: $1,483

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,376

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,917

  • Annual income needed for renter: $81,028

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $94,002

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Milwaukee

  • Population total: 573,299

  • Household total: 230,759

  • Household median income: $49,733

  • Household mean income: $67,046

  • Livability index: 78

  • Home value (March 2024): $198,370

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,048

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,208

  • Average rent cost: $1,294

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,342

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,257

  • Annual income needed for renter: $80,212

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $78,157

Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Baltimore

  • Population total: 584,548

  • Household total: 247,232

  • Household median income: $58,349

  • Household mean income: $85,857

  • Livability index: 75

  • Home value (March 2024): $181,941

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,987

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,108

  • Average rent cost: $1,687

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,674

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,095

  • Annual income needed for renter: $88,170

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $74,282

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Population total: 629,176

  • Household total: 261,105

  • Household median income: $63,114

  • Household mean income: $88,552

  • Livability index: 60

  • Home value (March 2024): $243,630

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,874

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,484

  • Average rent cost: $1,370

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,244

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,358

  • Annual income needed for renter: $77,855

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $80,583

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Population total: 630,027

  • Household total: 251,586

  • Household median income: $48,090

  • Household mean income: $74,176

  • Livability index: 69

  • Home value (March 2024): $146,180

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,933

  • Average mortgage cost: $890

  • Average rent cost: $1,287

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,220

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $2,824

  • Annual income needed for renter: $77,278

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $67,765

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

27. Detroit

  • Population total: 636,787

  • Household total: 249,518

  • Household median income: $37,761

  • Household mean income: $54,054

  • Livability index: 73

  • Home value (March 2024): $70,144

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,900

  • Average mortgage cost: $427

  • Average rent cost: $1,273

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,172

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $2,327

  • Annual income needed for renter: $76,133

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $55,844

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Las Vegas

  • Population total: 644,835

  • Household total: 240,462

  • Household median income: $66,356

  • Household mean income: $93,515

  • Livability index: 82

  • Home value (March 2024): $436,591

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,057

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,659

  • Average rent cost: $1,732

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,790

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,716

  • Annual income needed for renter: $90,951

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $113,194

DaveAlan / Getty Images
DaveAlan / Getty Images

25. Portland, Oregon

  • Population total: 646,101

  • Household total: 283,896

  • Household median income: $85,876

  • Household mean income: $117,687

  • Livability index: 77

  • Home value (March 2024): $562,695

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,157

  • Average mortgage cost: $3,427

  • Average rent cost: $1,746

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,902

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $5,584

  • Annual income needed for renter: $93,658

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $134,014

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Boston

  • Population total: 665,945

  • Household total: 276,053

  • Household median income: $89,212

  • Household mean income: $132,509

  • Livability index: 77

  • Home value (March 2024): $789,164

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,451

  • Average mortgage cost: $4,807

  • Average rent cost: $3,277

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,729

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $7,258

  • Annual income needed for renter: $137,485

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $174,191

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

23. Washington, D.C.

  • Population total: 670,587

  • Household total: 315,785

  • Household median income: $101,722

  • Household mean income: $150,292

  • Livability index: 73

  • Home value (March 2024): $730,878

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,557

  • Average mortgage cost: $4,452

  • Average rent cost: $2,445

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,001

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $7,008

  • Annual income needed for renter: $120,033

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $168,201

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. El Paso, Texas

  • Population total: 677,181

  • Household total: 239,624

  • Household median income: $55,710

  • Household mean income: $75,349

  • Livability index: 80

  • Home value (March 2024): $222,484

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,829

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,355

  • Average rent cost: $1,521

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,349

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,184

  • Annual income needed for renter: $80,387

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $76,411

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

21. Oklahoma City

  • Population total: 681,088

  • Household total: 270,070

  • Household median income: $64,251

  • Household mean income: $88,664

  • Livability index: 81

  • Home value (March 2024): $204,229

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,978

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,244

  • Average rent cost: $1,261

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,239

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,222

  • Annual income needed for renter: $77,728

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $77,326

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Population total: 684,103

  • Household total: 291,884

  • Household median income: $71,328

  • Household mean income: $102,258

  • Livability index: 78

  • Home value (March 2024): $450,819

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,013

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,746

  • Average rent cost: $1,887

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,900

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,759

  • Annual income needed for renter: $93,601

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $114,206

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Denver

  • Population total: 710,800

  • Household total: 322,964

  • Household median income: $85,853

  • Household mean income: $122,771

  • Livability index: 75

  • Home value (March 2024): $620,346

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,247

  • Average mortgage cost: $3,778

  • Average rent cost: $1,991

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,239

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $6,026

  • Annual income needed for renter: $101,726

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $144,616

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

18. Seattle

  • Population total: 734,603

  • Household total: 345,246

  • Household median income: $116,068

  • Household mean income: $161,694

  • Livability index: 76

  • Home value (March 2024): $965,541

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,214

  • Average mortgage cost: $5,881

  • Average rent cost: $2,202

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,416

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $8,095

  • Annual income needed for renter: $105,984

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $194,270

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images
zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

17. San Francisco

  • Population total: 851,036

  • Household total: 360,842

  • Household median income: $136,689

  • Household mean income: $197,408

  • Livability index: 79

  • Home value (March 2024): $1,423,316

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,630

  • Average mortgage cost: $8,669

  • Average rent cost: $3,288

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,918

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $11,299

  • Annual income needed for renter: $142,032

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $271,172

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Population total: 875,045

  • Household total: 354,442

  • Household median income: $74,070

  • Household mean income: $113,613

  • Livability index: 80

  • Home value (March 2024): $407,320

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,033

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,481

  • Average rent cost: $1,762

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,794

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,514

  • Annual income needed for renter: $91,066

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $108,324

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Indianapolis

  • Population total: 882,006

  • Household total: 356,357

  • Household median income: $59,110

  • Household mean income: $82,697

  • Livability index: 77

  • Home value (March 2024): $227,467

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,945

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,385

  • Average rent cost: $1,376

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,322

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,331

  • Annual income needed for renter: $79,720

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $79,937

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Columbus, Ohio

  • Population total: 902,449

  • Household total: 382,140

  • Household median income: $62,994

  • Household mean income: $82,282

  • Livability index: 79

  • Home value (March 2024): $259,081

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,993

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,578

  • Average rent cost: $1,422

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,415

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,571

  • Annual income needed for renter: $81,957

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $85,698

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

13. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Population total: 924,663

  • Household total: 326,648

  • Household median income: $72,726

  • Household mean income: $97,226

  • Livability index: 80

  • Home value (March 2024): $306,285

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,048

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,866

  • Average rent cost: $1,700

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,747

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,913

  • Annual income needed for renter: $89,937

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $93,914

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Population total: 950,203

  • Household total: 375,851

  • Household median income: $64,138

  • Household mean income: $87,378

  • Livability index: 80

  • Home value (March 2024): $307,321

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,024

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,872

  • Average rent cost: $1,627

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,651

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,896

  • Annual income needed for renter: $87,629

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $93,508

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock/Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock/Getty Images

11. Austin, Texas

  • Population total: 958,202

  • Household total: 423,079

  • Household median income: $86,556

  • Household mean income: $122,474

  • Livability index: 83

  • Home value (March 2024): $572,223

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,053

  • Average mortgage cost: $3,485

  • Average rent cost: $1,730

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,783

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $5,538

  • Annual income needed for renter: $90,796

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $132,914

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. San Jose, California

  • Population total: 1,001,176

  • Household total: 324,842

  • Household median income: $136,010

  • Household mean income: $179,853

  • Livability index: 81

  • Home value (March 2024): $1,561,409

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,529

  • Average mortgage cost: $9,510

  • Average rent cost: $3,142

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,672

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $12,040

  • Annual income needed for renter: $136,119

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $288,953

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

9. Dallas

  • Population total: 1,300,642

  • Household total: 521,147

  • Household median income: $63,985

  • Household mean income: $102,023

  • Livability index: 81

  • Home value (March 2024): $331,957

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,037

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,022

  • Average rent cost: $1,710

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,747

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,059

  • Annual income needed for renter: $89,930

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $97,419

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

8. San Diego

  • Population total: 1,383,987

  • Household total: 515,475

  • Household median income: $98,657

  • Household mean income: $132,533

  • Livability index: 77

  • Home value (March 2024): $1,147,699

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,367

  • Average mortgage cost: $6,990

  • Average rent cost: $3,000

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,367

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $9,357

  • Annual income needed for renter: $128,805

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $224,579

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. San Antonio

  • Population total: 1,445,662

  • Household total: 542,817

  • Household median income: $59,593

  • Household mean income: $80,313

  • Livability index: 80

  • Home value (March 2024): $259,103

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,941

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,578

  • Average rent cost: $1,417

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,359

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,519

  • Annual income needed for renter: $80,610

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $84,466

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Philadelphia

  • Population total: 1,593,208

  • Household total: 659,129

  • Household median income: $57,537

  • Household mean income: $84,435

  • Livability index: 77

  • Home value (March 2024): $211,411

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,115

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,288

  • Average rent cost: $1,726

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,842

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,403

  • Annual income needed for renter: $92,200

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $81,674

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Phoenix

  • Population total: 1,609,456

  • Household total: 591,169

  • Household median income: $72,092

  • Household mean income: $99,862

  • Livability index: 75

  • Home value (March 2024): $440,188

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,007

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,681

  • Average rent cost: $1,715

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,722

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $4,688

  • Annual income needed for renter: $89,320

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $112,510

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

4. Houston

  • Population total: 2,296,253

  • Household total: 897,510

  • Household median income: $60,440

  • Household mean income: $97,458

  • Livability index: 74

  • Home value (March 2024): $275,085

  • Average expenditure cost: $1,991

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,675

  • Average rent cost: $1,583

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $3,574

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,666

  • Annual income needed for renter: $85,778

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $87,991

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

3. Chicago

  • Population total: 2,721,914

  • Household total: 1,129,908

  • Household median income: $71,673

  • Household mean income: $108,346

  • Livability index: 76

  • Home value (March 2024): $298,606

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,142

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,819

  • Average rent cost: $2,126

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $4,268

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $3,961

  • Annual income needed for renter: $102,436

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $95,052

Miles Cui / Getty Images
Miles Cui / Getty Images

2. Los Angeles

  • Population total: 3,881,041

  • Household total: 1,399,442

  • Household median income: $76,244

  • Household mean income: $116,961

  • Livability index: 70

  • Home value (March 2024): $1,043,649

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,199

  • Average mortgage cost: $6,357

  • Average rent cost: $2,803

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $5,003

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $8,556

  • Annual income needed for renter: $120,070

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $205,347

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. New York

  • Population total: 8,622,467

  • Household total: 3,282,804

  • Household median income: $76,607

  • Household mean income: $122,667

  • Livability index: 76

  • Home value (March 2024): $777,303

  • Average expenditure cost: $2,682

  • Average mortgage cost: $4,734

  • Average rent cost: $3,462

  • Total monthly cost of living for renter: $6,144

  • Total monthly cost of living for homeowner: $7,417

  • Annual income needed for renter: $147,460

  • Annual income needed for homeowner: $177,999

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 largest cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Along with the total population, the total households, median household income, and mean household income were also sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The average home value was found from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2024, and using the 30-year national fixed rate average mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated for each city. The average expenditure cost was calculated by using the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and the national average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents. The average expenditure cost and the housing costs were summed to find the average cost of living for a renter and a homeowner. The livability index was sourced for each city as supplemental information. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not be more than 50% of income, the income needed for each city was calculated by doubling the annual total cost of living. The cities were sorted from the most to the least populated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 29, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Cost of Living Comfortably in America’s 50 Biggest Cities