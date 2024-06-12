Is Core Laboratories Inc.'s (NYSE:CLB) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Core Laboratories' (NYSE:CLB) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Core Laboratories' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Core Laboratories is:

16% = US$38m ÷ US$237m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Core Laboratories' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Core Laboratories seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for Core Laboratories in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 45% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is CLB worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CLB is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Core Laboratories Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Core Laboratories has a low three-year median payout ratio of 7.8% (or a retention ratio of 92%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Moreover, Core Laboratories has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 3.2% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Core Laboratories has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

