Constellation Energy Corporation Just Beat EPS By 81%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 10% to US$215 following its latest quarterly results. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$6.2b, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 81%, coming in at US$2.78 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for Constellation Energy

Following last week's earnings report, Constellation Energy's seven analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$23.1b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$7.61, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$19.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.61 in 2024. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's revenue pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The analysts increased their price target 13% to US$207, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for Constellation Energy's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Constellation Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$242 and the most bearish at US$116 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Story continues

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Constellation Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 2.4% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 7.4% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.9% per year. It's pretty clear that Constellation Energy's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though it is expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Constellation Energy going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Constellation Energy you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.