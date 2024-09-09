China commerce ministry begins anti-dumping investigation into Canadian rapeseed

Western Canadian canola fields surrounding an oil pump jack are seen in full bloom before they will be harvested later this summer in rural Alberta

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry on Monday officially announced an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Canadian rapeseed, according to a statement.

The investigation will examine imports from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, the commerce ministry said, adding that preliminary evidence and information show dumping had taken place.

