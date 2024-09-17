Trump hawks new cryptocurrency venture despite once calling industry a ‘scam’ – but details are thin

Donald Trump waves as he boards a plane at Harry Reid International Airport after a campaign tripin Las Vegas on Saturday Sep 14, 2014 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump and his family appeared in a live broadcast on Monday evening to unveil a hotly-anticipated new cryptocurrency venture – but revealed almost nothing about what it will actually entail.

In an interview with crypto news podcast Rug Radio on Monday evening, the former president hawked his new "World Liberty Financial" project, which has previously been billed as involving “digital real estate”.

His eldest son Donald Jr described it as “the start of a financial revolution”, while his younger son Eric said it would challenge the power of big traditional banks by making crypto accessible to ordinary Americans.

Yet despite much fanfare, neither they nor their business partners revealed almost anything concrete about the project, save that it will be controlled via a non-transferrable “governance token” which will be sold to accredited invecstors.

This story is breaking and will be updated.