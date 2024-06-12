Chevy Recalls More Than 13,000 C8 Corvettes Due to Sticky Seat Belts

DW Burnett

On June 11, General Motors issued a recall notice for some 13,464 C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette models from the 2024 and 2025 model years. The recall notice is due to the cars possibly being equipped with faulty seat belts, potentially increasing the risk of injury for drivers and passengers alike.



According to the automaker, these C8 Corvette models feature driver and/or passenger seat belt retractors that may become locked in a stowed position under certain conditions. This in turn makes it impossible to wear the belts correctly, eliminating their effectiveness as an occupant restraint. It goes without saying that customers who continue to drive without functioning retractors are at a higher risk of injury if their vehicle were to be involved in a crash.

As such, GM has instructed its dealers to pause deliveries of 2024 and 2025 Corvettes, whether they be new, used, or certified pre-owned models. Dealers are also not allowed from selling these cars via an auction, nor are they allowed to be traded from dealer to dealer. In fact, GM doesn’t even want the cars used for any sort of dealer demonstration until repairs can be made. All certified pre-owned models currently in the brand’s inventory system are set to be decertified as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately for 'Vette owners and would-be buyers alike, General Motors doesn’t currently have the required parts in stock to make these repairs. When parts do get sorted out, the automaker will task its dealers with making the repairs free of charge. The initial recall notice does not contain any estimates related to when parts will be available, nor does it provide dealers with info on the expected length of the job. Owner notification letters are slated to be sent out starting July 22.

Customers can get information about the recall process by contacting Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. The automaker’s internal code for this recall is N242441390. NHTSA also provides information about active recalls on its website, which you can access at the link provided here.



