Celsius Holdings (CELH) Rose as Results Surpassed Expectations in Q1

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks demonstrated strength carried over from the end of last year, delivering robust returns during the first quarter. Among the style indexes, the Russell Midcap Growth Index outperformed the Russell Midcap Value Index by a modest margin, with growth up 9.49% and value up 8.23%. All sectors in the Russell Midcap Growth Index delivered positive gains during the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is a functional drink and liquid supplements manufacturer and distributor. The one-month return of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was 10.33%, and its shares gained 90.74% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On May 29, 2024, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) stock closed at $79.81 per share with a market capitalization of $18.602 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional fitness and lifestyle beverages. The stock performed well during the quarter driven by strong financial results, which meaningfully surpassed expectations. The company’s strategic initiatives have driven it to achieve an impressive market share, a difficult feat in the energy drink space that has helped solidify Celsius as a notable contender in the industry."

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 34 hedge fund portfolios held Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) at the end of the first quarter which was 42 in the previous quarter.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) generated $355.7 million in revenue, a 37% increase year over year, and achieved another record selling quarter. It accounted for around 47% of the total growth in the energy drink category year over year, in the quarter.

