Canadian Critical Minerals Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: CA$0.003 loss per share (vs CA$0.002 loss in 3Q 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Canadian Critical Minerals (CVE:CCMI) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net loss: CA$657.5k (loss widened by 20% from 3Q 2023).

  • CA$0.003 loss per share (further deteriorated from CA$0.002 loss in 3Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Canadian Critical Minerals shares are down 7.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Canadian Critical Minerals you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.