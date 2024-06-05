Advertisement
Bank of Canada interest rate decision today is widely expected to bring rate cut to Canadians

John MacFarlane and Alicja Siekierska
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference, announcing an interest rate decision in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable
The Bank of Canada is set to issue a highly anticipated interest rate announcement today at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate at 5 per cent since July of last year, and said it is looking for evidence that the easing of inflation is sustainable before it begins to cut rates.

Most economists argue that the evidence is here. Canada’s inflation rate slowed to 2.7 per cent in April and measures of core inflation also eased. The economy grew at a slower pace in the first quarter of the year than what economists and the Bank of Canada expected. And while Canada’s labour market added a surprise 90,000 jobs in April, underlying weakness reinforced that economic slack is still rising.

Money markets have priced in 80 per cent probability of a cut as of Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The last time the Bank cut its policy rate was in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Alicja Siekierska

    A rate cut could provide some relief for borrowers – and bank stocks

    A June rate cut could give some much-needed relief to borrowers, which in turn could help Canada’s biggest banks.

    “What the rate cuts will mean for the economic outlook is much more positive,” Jefferies analyst John Aiken told Bloomberg in an interview. “Given the Canadian banks are beta play on the Canadian economy, anything that helps the Canadian economy will be beneficial to their bottom line.”

    Bank stocks could use a lift these days. The S&P/TSX Bank index is up 0.7 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent gain for the broader index.

    Read more of Bloomberg’s analysis here.

  • John MacFarlane

    A Bank of Canada cut today would be the first by a G7 central bank in more than 4 years

    If the Bank of Canada cuts interest rates later this morning, it will be the first central bank in the G7 to do so in more than four years.

    The central banks in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Central Bank (ECB), have progressively pushed up rates, mostly starting around the summer of 2022 in response to a jump in inflation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ECB sets monetary policy for countries in the eurozone, including G7 members France, Germany and Italy.

    The BoC’s current benchmark rate of 5 per cent is below the 5.5 per cent rate in the U.S. and 5.25 per cent in the U.K., and 100 basis points higher than the ECB’s deposit rate of 4 per cent. The ECB’s next rate announcement is Thursday, with markets anticipating a cut.

    Japan is an outlier among the G7 nations, with ultra-low interest rates the norm for nearly 30 years in response to chronic deflation. The Bank of Japan raised its rate to 0.1 per cent in March, up from a rate of minus 0.1 per cent that had held since 2016. It was the country’s first rate increase in 17 years.