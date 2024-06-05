Bank of Canada interest rate decision today is widely expected to bring rate cut to Canadians

The Bank of Canada releases its rate announcement at 9:45am E.T. A press conference will follow at 10:30am E.T. REUTERS/Blair Gable (REUTERS / Reuters)

The Bank of Canada is set to issue a highly anticipated interest rate announcement today at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate at 5 per cent since July of last year, and said it is looking for evidence that the easing of inflation is sustainable before it begins to cut rates.

Most economists argue that the evidence is here. Canada’s inflation rate slowed to 2.7 per cent in April and measures of core inflation also eased. The economy grew at a slower pace in the first quarter of the year than what economists and the Bank of Canada expected. And while Canada’s labour market added a surprise 90,000 jobs in April, underlying weakness reinforced that economic slack is still rising.

Money markets have priced in 80 per cent probability of a cut as of Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The last time the Bank cut its policy rate was in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.