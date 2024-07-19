Aston Martin Opens James Bond-Inspired Speakeasy with Original DB5 Artifacts

Aston Martin

Aston Martin announced a new 007-inspired pop-up speakeasy experience on Thursday. Called House of Q, the bar is located inside London’s Burlington Arcade, accessible through a secret door within what appears to be a magazine newsstand.

If you were to ask people to name some iconic pairings, they may come up with peanut butter and jelly, or wine and cheese. But if you asked a car enthusiast for some iconic pairings, you would likely hear James Bond and Aston Martin. They go together like popcorn and the movies. This year Aston Martin is celebrating a 60-year association with the 007 film franchise. And one of the ways they are celebrating is with a secret experience that will allow visitors to experience the subterranean world of Q.

However, the life of a spy is never easy, so you will need to follow some covert messages that will lead you to a secret door. Once inside, you will find a speakeasy bar that is decorated with drawings and parts from the original DB5. Also on display are hints at a future Aston Martin model, but you will need to uncover those hints on your own.

Aston Martin / Instagram

The Aston Martin DB5 has been featured in eight James Bond films. The first was Goldfinger in 1964. In the Q laboratory, Bond is informed that his Bentley is going to be replaced by the DB5. A standard 1964 DB5 was powered by a 4.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine that was powerful enough to push the car to a top speed of 150 mph. Of course, the 007 DB5 was anything but standard. James Bond was able to deploy oil slicks and smoke screens from the car. There was also an ejector seat and the unforgettable twin front-mounted Browning machine guns. The DB5 is arguably one of the most famous cars in the world largely thanks to the film franchise.

Visitors who are in the market for a new Aston Martin of their own will be happy to discover the Configurator Lab upstairs. Here customers can work with Aston Martin design experts to configure their dream Aston Martin. But as exciting as the DB5 and the world of Aston Martin is, the House of Q offers even more for the James Bond enthusiast. The original Goldfinger script is on display along with posters and photos from the set.

The House of Q is open until August 4. And if you need a little extra help finding it, look for it at House 12-13, Burlington Arcade, 51 Piccadilly, London W1J 0QJ.

