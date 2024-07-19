Artist Mixes The Dodge Hellcat With BMW M5 And M8

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Oh, we’re going to throw up…

Some car renderings are just so horrible you can’t unsee them. Not only that, you have to share them with others, because as they say misery loves company. For these and other reasons we bring to you this artist’s mashup of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and BMW M5, with some M8 thrown in for good measure. Yes, it’s disgusting and wrong in every way. We’re not even sure why superrenderscars created such a thing other than to see what kind of reaction they’d get. If the goal was to make everyone throw up, mission accomplished.

On the BMW M5 that face looks at least ok. But on a Challenger it’s just all sorts of wrong. Same thing goes for the rear fascia, which borrows straight from the BMW M8. This might be worse than a lot of those paint splatters people call “art.”

image credit: Instagram

On Instagram, where these renderings were shared, superrenderscars asked people to give the monstrous creation a name. Some of the highlights include “Challenger M5,” “Hellbeemer,” and “Abomination.” We’re kind of partial to the third option.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like digital artists are obsesses with giving the modern Dodge Challenger and Charger makeovers. At least, we see those renderings more than ones for the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. Maybe it has something to do with the muscle cars having gone the longest without a complete redesign?

There’s another possible reason for this: Mopar muscle is red hot right now. It’s not hard to understand why, with all kinds of exciting, high-powered models dropping regularly. Dodge knows what we want: aggressive looks and powerful V8s. Is it really hard for the other two to understand that?

But what would possess someone to mix a Mopar of any generation with a BMW of any generation? Those are two brands which don’t mix, including aesthetically. Not that you were wondering what the results of such an unholy union would be, but now you do know and it ain’t pretty.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.