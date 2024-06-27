Are Analysts Bullish on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF)?

We recently compiled a list of the 11 Best Ice Cream Stocks to Invest In 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) stands against the other ice cream stocks.

Regarded as the most favorite dessert globally, ice cream has its popularity game quite high in the U.S. as well, where it leaves an impact of a massive $11.4 billion every year, while, at the same time, giving out $1.9 billion in direct wages, according to IDFA! Also, the U.S. saw 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream getting produced in the country in 2023, showcasing the dessert’s staggering popularity in the country. For all the ice cream lovers, we have also curated a list which you can view to see all the best ice cream brands in the U.S. so that you can fulfill all your ice cream cravings in the best way!

In addition to this, average per capita consumption in the country amounts to over 4 gallons every year, and with a huge population of 341 million, that’s quite a lot of consumption! In terms of consumption, New Zealand, the U.S., and Australia are the 3 countries that top the charts, with per capita annual consumption rates of 28.4 liters, 20.8 liters, and 18.0 liters, respectively!

As such, the global ice cream industry is racing quickly toward the sky, as, after sitting at the $76.1 billion mark in 2023, it’s on its way to hitting $132.3 billion in 2032. That boasts a CAGR of 6.7%, which is quite staggering, according to Fortune Business Insights. Ice cream-making giants like Ben & Jerry's, Wall’s, Magnum, to name a few, dominate the global ice cream industry with a market share of 20%.

Moving on to recent shifting trends of the industry, one interesting trend that has emerged related to flavors, wherein, plant-based and vegan ice creams are growing in popularity. As reported by Straits Research, the global vegan ice cream market size is expected to expand from its market size figure of $623.63 million in 2022 to $984.16 million by 2031, boasting a CAGR of 5.2%. Furthermore, ice creams are planned to be given a new touch by the makers by bringing in the element of spice in ice creams! Crazy, right? In Germany, it is reported by Tetrapak that 34% of ice cream consumers are keen on trying out ice cream flavors with spice in them.

With these innovations emerging, the global ice cream industry is expected to generate over $100 billion in the coming decade, and with the given demand stats we discussed above, it’s quite certain how the ice cream market is one to look at in 2024 and the coming years. Hence, here we are going to discuss 11 Best Ice Cream Stocks to Invest In 2024 so that one can capitalize on the booming times to come in the ice cream industry.

Methodology

To curate our list of 11 Best Ice Cream Stocks to Invest In 2024, we gathered a list of all companies with a significant presence in the ice cream industry. We then further narrowed down on the basis of their upside potential and ranked the finest remaining companies by their number of hedge fund holders as of Q1, 2024, using Insider Monkey's database that tracks the activity of 920 hedge funds. For stocks with equal number of hedge fund holders, we used their upside as the tiebreaker.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors’ holdings: 2

Operating in the U.S., the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) is a confectionery maker, with its headquarters in Colorado, U.S.

The financial performance of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) took a dip in the latest earnings call for the 3rd quarter ending 30 November 2023, primarily due to the resulting rise in its operating costs pertaining to a restrained production capacity of its production facility.

As of Q1, 2024, two hedge funds that Insider Monkey tracks have their interest in the company’s stock, holding a value of $1.2 million. Renaissance Technologies has the largest interest with 328,360 shares, carrying a value of $1.19 million. has the largest interest with 328,360 shares, carrying a value of $1.19 million. The stock price, which currently sits at $2.7, is expected by analysts to go up to $18.

Following is what Rob Sarlls, the CEO, had to say about the company’s performance in the quarter and his views regarding the future of the company:

“While we experienced strong upfront holiday seasonal demand during our fiscal third quarter, we faced production constraints in our Durango facility, which impacted sales and order fulfillment. To address these challenges, and as part of our ‘simplify and focus’ effort, we initiated a strategic relocation of all consumer packaging mid-quarter to a third-party provider in Utah, which enabled our production to better fulfill the continued strong demand for our packaged product offerings from both our franchisee network and omnichannel partners. Although this transition had a temporary impact on our operating margins, it was an essential step to ensure a positive outcome for our partners and to strengthen our long-term positioning. As we close fiscal 2024, the actions we have taken over the past year have laid the groundwork for the future of the Company, and we believe we are approaching an inflection point that will enable Rocky Mountain Chocolate to return to growth and profitability in fiscal 2025.”

Overall RMCF ranks 10th on our list of the best ice cream stocks to buy. You can visit 11 Best Ice Cream Stocks to Invest In 2024 to see the other ice cream stocks that are on hedge funds’ radar. While we acknowledge the potential of RMCF as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than RMCF but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

