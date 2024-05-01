American International Group Inc (AIG) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses EPS Estimates with Strategic ...

Net Income: $1.2 billion, significantly up from $23 million in the prior year quarter, surpassing the estimated $1.154 billion.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $1.74 per diluted share, exceeding estimates of $1.65.

Revenue: General Insurance net premiums written were $4.5 billion, indicating a 35% decrease on a reported basis but a 4% increase on a comparable basis in North America Commercial.

Dividends and Buybacks: Returned $2.4 billion to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends, including an 11% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share.

Investment Income: Total net investment income rose by 11% to $3.9 billion, driven by higher income from fixed maturity securities and loans.

Book Value: Book value per common share increased by 10% year-over-year to $64.66.

Combined Ratio: Improved by 2.1 points to 89.8% in General Insurance, reflecting enhanced underwriting profitability.

On May 1, 2024, American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through an 8-K filing. The company reported a net income per diluted share of $1.74, exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.65. Adjusted after-tax income per diluted share also saw an increase to $1.77 from the previous year's $1.63, aligning closely with expectations.

Company Overview

American International Group is a premier global insurance organization, providing a broad range of property, casualty, and life insurance solutions. Despite spinning off its life insurance operations into Corebridge, AIG retains a significant stake and continues to influence its strategic direction.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Achievements

AIG's first quarter showcased a robust financial performance with several strategic achievements. Notably, the General Insurance segment reported a 19% increase in underwriting income to $596 million and a combined ratio improvement to 89.8%. These improvements reflect AIG's disciplined underwriting and risk management strategies, particularly in Commercial Lines, which saw significant profitability due to low catastrophe losses and strong underwriting performance.

The company also highlighted substantial capital management actions, returning $2.4 billion to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends. This is part of AIG's broader strategy to optimize capital efficiency and shareholder returns.

Operational and Segment Performance

AIG's General Insurance business demonstrated impressive growth, with a notable increase in adjusted pre-tax income by 9% year-over-year to $1.4 billion. The segment benefitted from favorable market conditions and strategic rate increases, particularly in North America and International Commercial Lines.

Life and Retirement segments also performed well, with adjusted pre-tax income increasing by 12% to $991 million. This was supported by higher base portfolio spread income and strong sales, signaling robust demand and operational efficiency.

Investment income was another highlight, with net investment income increasing by 11% to $3.9 billion, driven by higher income from fixed maturity securities and loans due to favorable reinvestment rates.

Challenges and Forward Outlook

Despite the positive outcomes, AIG faces challenges from the volatile global risk landscape and ongoing adjustments from recent divestitures. The company's strategic focus for the remaining year includes further capital management initiatives and enhancing operational efficiencies through its AIG Next program, which aims to simplify operations and boost profitability.

CEO Peter Zaffino expressed confidence in AIG's strategic direction, emphasizing the company's commitment to delivering value and strengthening its market position. The planned deconsolidation from Corebridge and continued focus on underwriting excellence are expected to drive sustainable growth.

Conclusion

American International Group Inc's first quarter of 2024 sets a positive tone for the year, with financial metrics generally surpassing expectations and strategic initiatives pointing towards a promising future. Investors and stakeholders may look forward to continued robust performance driven by disciplined capital management and operational excellence.

For detailed financial figures and further information, please refer to the full earnings release available on AIG's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American International Group Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

