Amazon's cloud unit pauses orders of Nvidia's most powerful chip, FT reports

Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Amazon.com's cloud services unit has paused orders of Nvidia's most advanced "superchip" to wait for a more powerful new model, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The new model called Blackwell, the chip sector heavyweight's new flagship AI processor, is expected to ship later this year, Nvidia said in March.

Amazon Web Services, the world's largest cloud services firm, had "fully transitioned" its previous orders for Nvidia's Grace Hopper chip, the report said.

Amazon and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)