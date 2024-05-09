Alight Inc (ALIT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Moves and Robust ...

Revenue Growth: Midterm outlook of 4% to 6%.

Fee-Based Revenue Growth: At least 15%.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 28%, marking a 600 basis point improvement from 2023.

Net Leverage: Below three times.

Share Buybacks: $248 million authorized.

Total Company Revenues: Nearly flat, with BPO solutions up 22%.

Operating Cash Flow Conversion: 67% in Q1, up 20 basis points from last year.

Revenue Under Contract: $3.1 billion for 2024.

Adjusted Gross Profit: $278 million, with margins nearly flat at 34.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA: $150 million, down $4 million.

Operating Cash Flow: $100 million, up 39%.

Free Cash Flow: Significantly improved.

Capital Expenditures: Down 20%.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $286 million.

Total Debt: $2.8 billion.

Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Announced sale of Professional Services segment and HCM payroll outsourcing businesses, expected to close midyear 2024, which will streamline operations and focus on core areas.

Reaffirmed midterm outlook with revenue growth of 4% to 6%, fee-based revenue growth of at least 15%, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%, indicating strong future financial health.

Strong BPO solutions growth of 22%, demonstrating robust demand for Alight Inc (NYSE:ALIT)'s business process outsourcing services.

Operating cash flow conversion improved to 67% in Q1, up from the previous year, reflecting better management of working capital and operational efficiencies.

Authorized $248 million funding for share buybacks, enhancing shareholder value through capital return initiatives.

Negative Points

Total company revenues were nearly flat, with lower nonrecurring project revenue offsetting growth, indicating potential volatility in project-based earnings.

CFO transition and other executive changes could lead to uncertainties in financial leadership and strategic execution.

First half of 2024 expected to be adversely impacted by timing of large deal go-lives and lower nonrecurring project revenue, suggesting potential short-term financial challenges.

Exit from the hosted business contributing to revenue decline, indicating a shift in business strategy that may have near-term revenue impacts.

Anticipated dissynergies of $20 million post-transaction closure, which could temporarily affect profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the $15 million revenue impact split between employer solutions and professional services? A: Jeremy Heaton, Operating CFO of Alight Inc, explained that the revenue impact was due to lower project revenues in both segments. Employer Solutions saw an 11% decrease, mainly from health business driven by fewer benefit plan changes and regulatory changes. Professional Services was down 3%, primarily due to lower deployments in Workday and SAP, which are somewhat timing-related.

Q: How should we expect the second quarter to compare to the first quarter in terms of financial performance? A: Jeremy Heaton indicated that the second quarter is expected to mirror the first quarter in terms of growth rate and EBITDA margin, consistent with previous statements about performance being weighted towards the second half of the year.

Q: What drove the shortfall in the first quarter results compared to March expectations, and what will remain part of Alight post-transaction? A: Jeremy Heaton clarified that the shortfall was primarily due to project revenues and the hosted business phase-out. Post-transaction, the business will be split about half-and-half between what stays with Alight and what is included in the divestiture.

Q: How is the divestiture being received by clients and software partners? A: Katie Rooney, CFO, noted positive feedback overall. Clients appreciate the continued commercial partnership and focus, which ensures that the client experience remains consistent. Software partners see the benefit of focused investment and integration in the payroll and professional services business.

Q: What are your expectations for bookings momentum and sales conversion post-divestiture? A: Jeremy Heaton expressed optimism about continued momentum and improved pipeline and conversion rates. The focus post-divestiture will likely enhance commercial execution and visibility, benefiting both the divested and remaining businesses.

Q: Could you discuss the potential for forming go-to-market partnerships with other payroll providers post-divestiture? A: CEO Stephen Scholl sees significant opportunities for partnerships post-divestiture, particularly in leveraging Alight's unique data assets and AI capabilities. These partnerships could enhance the company's offerings and drive further integration across health and wealth solutions.

