9 Used Trucks To Stay Away From Buying

Just because you’re buying used doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice reliability. There are plenty of used pickups that are great buys for those who need to perform the twin tasks of everyday routine driving and less frequent towing and off-road activities. Because of their versatility, trucks should be able to take a beating and still drive for years without extensive repairs.

However, every auto class is overloaded with competition. When you look at the sheer number of models and trims offered by companies over the years, it’s no wonder that some used trucks remain reliable after hundreds of thousands of miles and some are simply not up to snuff. And even the best brands have off years.

If you’re currently on the hunt for a new-to-you pickup, here’s nine you should steer clear of buying.

1. 2017 GMC Sierra 1500

When GMC upgraded the Sierra in 2014, it was to make it a more comfortable, more car-like ride rather than a rugged truck. Ship A Car reports that the 2017 model in particular is problematic, and worse, “The issues with this truck are erratic, and never really happen twice, so simple solutions by GMC repair shops are not always going to fix the issues. These problems are major components of the truck, rendering it useless.”

2. 2020 Jeep Gladiator

Few vehicles embody well-built ruggedness like a Jeep. But the Gladiator, redesigned in 2020, suffers from “clumsy” handling and loud highway driving noise, per Consumers Reports (CR). Given a low reliability score of 15 out of 100, the major complaints from owners have been about the drive system, suspension and electrical structure.

3. 2006 Dodge Ram 2500

The 2500 is a popular choice for those looking for a tough work trucks. But even favorite brands and models have years of underperforming and unreliability. According to CR, the 2006 Ram 2500 has had 11 recalls and a reliability rating of 55 out of 100. Most problems reported have been related to drivetrain components and transmission. Be wary of the 2011 and 2014 models too, per HotCars.

4. 2005 Toyota Tundra

A Toyota on an unreliable list? Surely, there must be some mistake! Unfortunately, there are some Tundra years you should steer clear, unless you have a crush on your mechanic. The 2005 Tundra in particular is rife with complaints from past owners, mostly related to engine, exhaust and transmission. HotCars said, “Some Tundra years will bankrupt you with maintenance costs and leave you wishing you looked somewhere else for a used truck.”

5. 2006 Ford F-250

While the F-150 is the most popular vehicle in the U.S. and the F-350 Super Duty one of the most powerful heavy-duty trucks on the market, some older F-250 model years are best avoided. According to HotCars, there have been 274 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) complaints filed against the 2006 F-250, with 144 of them for suspension troubles and 102 for steering issues.

6. 2022 Chevrolet Colorado

You should always take CR reliability ratings with a grain of slat — data is gathered through subscriber-only surveys. However, when so many subscribers are complaining, you simply can’t ignore the scores. The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado has a CR reliability rating of 5 out of 100 and complaints are numerous and varied. As TopSpeed said, “The main problems listed are the transmission, the electrical system, and the body’s integrity. When driving down the road, the body makes all kinds of noises.”

7. 2004 Nissan Titan

Generally reliable, TopSpeed notes that the 2004 Titan has poor customer satisfaction rankings (1 out of 5) with the main critique being the rear drive axle which has been reported as a severe and consistent problem. The 2005 version is almost as unreliable, with many NHTSA complaints, per HotCars.

8. 2011 Dodge Ram 1500

The second Ram on this list has a bad rap due to faulty electrics, engine, power train and fuel system issues. “NHTSA also has a safety concern notice on its page for the 2011 Ram 1500 for only getting a one-star rating for the Overall Side Pole crash test, meaning a high risk of injury in an accident due to inadequate protection,” states HotCars.

9. 2018 Ford F-150

We’ll end with another surprise. The F-150 has been the best selling vehicle in the U.S. for decades, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t had a down year or two. HotCars singles out 2018 as a year to avoid as they tend to have more engine- and powertrain-related problems. Humbled by 15 recalls and 893 NHTSA complains, keep this year model in mind when looking at an F-150.

