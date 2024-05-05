8 Aldi Items To Buy To Save Money This Memorial Day

jetcityimage / Getty Images

According to a 2023 study from RetailMeNot, the average American spent $356 on Memorial Day weekend last year. Some of that surely went to gas money during what is one of the year’s biggest travel holidays — last year, AAA estimated that 42.3 million Americans ventured more than 50 miles from their homes.

But many of those dollars were spent not at the gas station, but at the grocery store — and this year, you might be able to spend a whole lot less for just as much food, drinks and fun.

Discover More: 6 Cheap Aldi Household Essentials To Start Buying Now

Find Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Whether you’re having a low-key cookout, a picnic with your squeeze or hosting the neighborhood’s biggest block party, you can probably save money with a trip to Aldi, known nationwide for big-time savings on its private label brands, which make up 90% of what you’ll find on the grocery chain’s shelves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aldi’s loyal shoppers also love its weekly specials, which the company has not yet released for Memorial Day weekend — so it’s likely that at least some of the already affordable must-haves listed here will be marked down even further in the days leading up to the holiday.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

L’oven Fresh Hot Dog Buns

Hot dogs, vegan dogs, sausages and all cylindrical meat tubes have one thing in common — they need buns to lay down in when they come off the grill. A 12-ounce eight-pack of Aldi’s in-house brand goes for $1.45, compared to $2.87 for a Wonder Bread eight-pack or $3.99 for eight Ball Park-brand buns at Shoprite.

Check Out: 8 Best Items to Buy at Costco Now To Prepare for Summer

L’oven Fresh Hamburger Buns

If you’re planning to fire up the grill, you’ll also need plenty of hamburger buns this holiday weekend. A 12-ounce eight-pack of Aldi’s store brand pre-sliced buns costs $1.45. You’ll pay more than twice that amount for more familiar brands — an eight-pack from Ball Park costs $3 at Target. Eight King’s Hawaiian hamburger buns cost closer to $5.

Story continues

Nature’s Nectar Homestyle Lemonade

Memorial Day weekend isn’t complete without lemonade, and a 52-ounce Aldi-brand jug will cost you just $1.75. The same 52-ounce container from a name brand like Minute Maid goes for $2.58 at Walmart. A 52-ounce bottle of Simply Lemonade costs an even higher $2.88.

Great Gherkins Hamburger Dill Pickle Chips

Zero-calorie Great Gherkins hamburger dill pickle chips are crinkled, crunchy and cost just $2.59 for a 32-ounce jar. You might be tempted to go with a more familiar brand you know and love from your local supermarket. But at Kroger, you’ll pay $0.40 more — $2.99 — for a 16-ounce container of Vlasic Ovals hamburger dill pickle chips — half the size of the cheaper Aldi version.

Little Salad Bar Rotini Pasta Salad

At Kroger, a 10-ounce container of Ukrop’s rotini pasta salad — which you can also find at Wegman’s — will cost you $6.99. At Aldi, a 20-ounce container of rotini pasta salad — twice as much — costs just $5.49 under the store’s private label, Little Salad Bar.

Dakota’s Pride Homestyle Baked Beans

Standard fare at both holiday cookouts and Memorial Day picnics, baked beans help round out the table or blanket with filling side dishes. A 28-ounce can of homestyle version baked beans from Aldi’s Dakota’s Pride private label costs $2.09. At Shoprite and Target, you’ll pay $3.19 for a 28-ounce can of Bush’s Best homestyle baked beans.

Aldi Original Potato Salad

Baked beans are relatively cheap, but freshly made sides can bust your Memorial Day budget — and that’s where Aldi really shines. The store’s house brand of original potato salad is just $4.29 for 32 ounces — two full pounds. By comparison, ShopRite’s Bowl and Basket brand is $4.99 for just 16 ounces — half as much.

Boulder Party Cups

Solo is the most famous name in the 18-ounce red party cup game, and you can pick up a 50-pack of Solo cups at Walmart for $5.92. If you care about cost more than brand names, Walmart’s nearly identical Great Value brand is just $4.52 — but Aldi beats them both.

A 50-pack of its exclusive Boulder brand red party cups will set you back just $3.89.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Aldi Items To Buy To Save Money This Memorial Day