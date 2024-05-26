5 Supercars Only the Super Rich Can Afford

Eliza317 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If James Bond and Steve McQueen have imparted any singular lesson, it’s this: Cars are cool. It’s no wonder that daydreamers are preoccupied with visions of zipping through the streets of a chic European city in an Aston Martin or outrunning the bad guys in a 1968 Ford Mustang GT.

While getting your hands on the wheel of such elite automobiles may be a fantasy for many, it’s often a reality for the super rich.

Be Aware: 8 Best Luxury Cars for Wealthy Retirees

Explore More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Certain cars captivate the mind with their sleek design and set your hair back with their speed. These powerful and beautiful cars often come at a very high price.

ADVERTISEMENT

To add some content for your automotive daydreams, GOBankingRates has curated a list of supercars that only very wealthy people can afford.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

It’s not hard to picture James Bond racing out of, or even into, danger behind the wheel of this hypercar. On the company’s website, the car maker touts the Valkyrie’s aerodynamic build and speed, highlighting a weightless ride.

However, the price is pretty hefty: According to Car and Driver, this beauty will set you back by at least $3,500,000.

2024 Ferrari Daytona SP3

Putting your foot on the gas of this latest offering from the legendary Italian car maker might make you wish you could hit the racetrack. Car and Driver wouldn’t fault you, giving the Daytona SP3 a 10/10 rating and citing its “blistering performance.”

The magazine does list this car’s high price as a low point. To own this car, you’ll need to part with at least $2,226,935, leaving it to the domain of the very wealthy.

2024 McLaren 750S

Though this sports car isn’t as expensive as some competitors, its price tag starting at $324,195 is still more than many people make in an entire year.

Trending Now: Buying a Used Car: The Best Age and Mileage To Get Great Value

But if you can swing that price, Car and Driver said you’re getting a car with “heroic handling.” The magazine gave the McLaren 750S a rave review and a 9.5 out of 10 score.

Story continues

2024 Lamborghini Huracán

Lamborghini is one of the most well-known and highly regarded car brands worldwide — the name alone conjures images of powerful and luxurious automobiles.

The 2024 Huracán is no exception, earning a 9.5 out of 10 from Car and Driver, high praise for its “howling, fire-breathing mid-mounted V-10.” That’s a whole lot of car for a whole lot of money, with prices starting at $249,865.

2024 Rimac Nevera

If you’ve fantasized about turning nearby streets into a racetrack, Car and Driver suggests you might have found your ideal ride in the 2024 Rimac Nevera, praising the car for an experience that “stirs the soul, freaks out the brain.”

Of course, this soul-stirring, brain-busting drive doesn’t come cheap. The car costs at least $2,200,000.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Supercars Only the Super Rich Can Afford