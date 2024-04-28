35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now

Olga Shumitskaya / iStock.com

Coming up with ways to save some extra money each month can seem impossible — but you might be surprised by just how many unnecessary items are hiding out in your everyday expenses.

Be Aware: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

From subscriptions you may have forgotten you’re paying for and hardly use to pricey services you can downgrade, GOBankingRates has found 35 expenses you can slash from your budget today for quick savings.

FluxFactory / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Banking Fees

If your checking account charges a fee and you can’t get out of it, it’s time to look elsewhere. As little as $15 a month can add up over the course of a year. There are free options available, so why pay fees when you don’t have to?

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Out: 9 Bills Frugal People Don’t Pay

Read Next: Warren Buffett: 6 Best Pieces of Money Advice for the Middle Class

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Full-Price Items

Buying things at full price may be a habit, but there are always discounts, sales and coupons to look for. Comparison shop for the things you want — see if it might be on sale somewhere else. Clip coupons and download coupon apps, such as Ibotta, Rakuten and Honey.

Learn More: I’m a Frugal Shopper: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 7 Foods

Stígur Már Karlsson /Heimsmynd / Getty Images

Gifts

If you’re a person who shows appreciation to your family and friends through gifts or whose holidays involve a lot of shopping, consider downgrading to cards or messages instead. These add up. Families who opt to save on gift giving report saving a lot of money — and reducing their pressure, too.

dima_sidelnikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

High-Interest Credit Card Debt

High-interest credit card debt can be a killer on the budget. To avoid paying only interest, be sure to make your minimum payments and more if you can. You’ll also want to consider how you can lower your credit card interest rate. If you have a good amount of credit card debt with a high interest rate, consider doing a balance transfer to a credit card that offers a 0% intro annual percentage rate.

Story continues

RichVintage / Getty Images

Cellular Data

Every cellphone plan is different, but many of them have some limits on how much cellular data you can use before you are charged extra. To save your data, log on to Wi-Fi networks whenever possible. Also, turn data and roaming off when you’re not using your phone, as some apps will use your data without notifying you.

FOTOGRAFIA INC. / iStock.com

Dining Out

It’s just common sense that if you stop eating out at restaurants and start eating in at home, you’re going to save money. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the average family spends $3,600 a year on dining out. And how you shop for food can save you even more money: Be choosy and look for sales, deals and bulk items.

Find Out: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Life Insurance

Financial experts suggest there are circumstances where life insurance may not be necessary. If you’re young and healthy without children or dependents, you probably don’t need life insurance. If you have enough financial assets to pay for your and your spouse’s care, you may also not need it. And if your children are grown, you can probably cut this cost.

frantic00 / Shutterstock.com

Getting Coffee Out

Your favorite coffee drink at a coffee shop can quickly add up — not to mention causing waste. With coffee drinks easily running more than $4 per cup if it’s fancier than a straight cup of joe, try going back to basics with a French press or a Mr. Coffee at home.

juefraphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Landscaping/Gardening

If you’re looking for places to cut costs, consider getting rid of landscaping or gardening services, which can start at $25 per hour and run significantly higher. At worst, your lawn gets a little wild — at best, you get exercise mowing it yourself.

FG Trade / Getty Images

Attending Weddings

Attending a wedding can come with considerable costs, from a new outfit and shoes to gifts for the newlyweds, travel and a possible hotel stay. Depending on how many invites you get in a year, you might want to pick and choose only those people who are closest to you and hold off on others.

Discover More: 6 Things Minimalists Never Buy — and You Shouldn’t Either

Blackregis / Shutterstock.com

Cable TV

The world lives in a digital age where thousands of shows are available at your fingertips, depending on how you wish to view them. Cable TV is slowly becoming a thing of the past now that Netflix, Hulu, Prime and other networks allow for individual subscriptions. Consider abandoning the high costs of cable, which can run upwards of $49 to even more than $105 per month.

lechatnoir / Getty Images

Commute Costs

If you have a daily commute, chances are you’re spending a tidy sum on gas, not to mention car maintenance. The average American spends $8,466 a year on commuting. Instead, consider carpooling with a colleague, public transportation or a bicycle if that’s feasible.

gradyreese / Getty Images

Expensive Gym Memberships

Everyone intends to use the gym, but not all do — Gitnux finds that 67% of people with gym memberships never use them, and Glofox reports that 50% of gym members quit after six months. You might be wasting money on a gym membership you rarely use.

Even if you do take advantage of the gym, there are tons of free internet exercise videos — and don’t forget the great outdoors for your exercise needs.

Photo by Shpuk Kris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Magazine and Newspaper Subscriptions

That glossy magazine you toss in the corner every time it arrives, that newspaper whose headlines are the only thing you read — they might be wasting precious dollars every month. Many people have at least one, if not many, subscriptions to publications they don’t really read. Getting rid of these can save you money in the long run.

For You: 5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban

George Sheldon / Shutterstock.com

Retail Subscription Services

From Amazon Prime to Bed Bath & Beyond’s Beyond+, retail subscriptions charge you a fee that enables you to take advantage of special discounts and offers. But Consumer Reports warns you may never earn back the amount you spent on the fee, if you don’t shop enough to make them worthwhile. Better to dump those services before they re-up your membership.

Jecapix / Getty Images

Brand Names

Brand names mean a lot more to the companies that create them than to the consumers who purchase them. Why pay more for something with a recognizable name when you can buy generic?

Generic makers often spend less on research and development and advertising and pass those cost savings on to consumers. From medicine to food to clothing, generic options are almost always cheaper.

filadendron / Getty Images

New Clothes

When it’s time to buy new duds, remember that brand new doesn’t always mean best. You can save money shopping second hand, find a wider variety of clothes than those currently in stores and contribute to a more sustainable world in the process.

urbazon / Getty Images

Alcohol

When you’re looking for quick ways to cut costs, look no further than your liquor cabinet. Americans spend anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars a year on alcoholic beverages, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Save money, and possibly improve your health, too, by banning the booze.

Learn More: Frugal People Love the 6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Method: Here’s Why It Works

kzenon / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dry Cleaning

Dry cleaning may be convenient, but depending on how many items you’re having cleaned, it can also become quite pricey. Invest in a good iron and ironing board if you don’t already have one, and start doing your own laundry. Or switch out your clothes to washer-friendly ones, instead.

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

Expensive Makeup

Looking your best no longer has to mean paying high prices. Retailers like Ulta and Sephora make high-quality makeup available at a fraction of the cost of high-end retailers. No one will know the difference.

Iseo Yang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Incandescent Light Bulbs

Older incandescent light bulbs are no longer an efficient way to light your house. Just switching your old light bulbs to newer LED bulbs can save you $225 in energy costs each year, according to the Department of Energy.

DmitriMaruta / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Excessive Heat and Air Conditioning

Depending on what part of the country you live in, life without a heater or an air conditioner may seem out of the question. But learning how to layer clothing properly in cooler months can help you cut down on heat. In fact, multiple thin layers are more effective at keeping you warm than one big jacket.

Try to dress in cool fabrics in summer, such as cotton, linen, rayon or chambray, to hold off using air conditioning as long as possible.

Explore More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

urbazon / Getty Images

House Cleaner

To cut out the costs of a house cleaner, consider putting in your own elbow grease to keep your house tidy while saving money. Good Housekeeping reminds you that you don’t need expensive supplies either; baking soda and vinegar can do a lot of tough jobs. The key with all housecleaning is just to stay on top of it a little bit at a time during the week, rather than waiting until you’re knee-deep in dust and grime.

Anchiy / Getty Images

Apps

That app to help you get organized, lose weight or sleep better might have seemed like a good idea at the time, but it’s time to get real. How many of them do you really use? Do they cost you money on a monthly or yearly basis? Consider getting rid of them.

Geber86 / Getty Images

Going to the Movies

The cost of a movie ticket on average in the U.S. is currently $10.53 per ticket. Add in snacks and a drink, and a night out for two can run you close to $40.

Instead, save money by renting a DVD from most local libraries or stream a movie from a service, such as Netflix for as low as $6.99 per month or Hulu, starting at $7.99 per month.

Group4 Studio / Getty Images

Expensive Haircuts

While you may not be able to cut your own hair, consider how much you’re spending at a salon on a cut and color. Switching from the luxury salon to a basic barber style shop might save you several hundred dollars per year.

Check Out: How To Triple Your Savings: 8 Proven Techniques for Financial Success

Ирина Мещерякова / iStock.com

Personal Grooming

Facials and waxing services may feel good, but when money is tight, stop paying salon prices and consider using over-the-counter products to perform these same services at home. Worst case scenario, go without or cut down on the number of times you go per year.

Andrii Kobryn / Shutterstock.com

New Books

While it’s important to keep up your literacy year-round, buying a new book can easily run over $15 a pop. Utilize the library, borrow books from friends or buy older paperbacks only to reduce your costs but keep yourself entertained and educated.

lechatnoir / Getty Images

Artisanal Foods

That pricey jar of olives and fancy cheese from France may be delicious going down, but they also stretch your wallet unnecessarily. Affordable alternatives can be just as tasty to the palate, especially when you see your cost savings. Try out less expensive options to be pleasantly surprised.

Group4 Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Animal Grooming

A dirty dog or matted kitty coat can be a hassle, but with the price of professional grooming, which can run between $30 and $90 per session, it’s worth learning the fine art of shampooing and trimming your fur baby’s coat and nails yourself.

Read Next: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

FG Trade / Getty Images

Smartphone Upgrades

Don’t buy the hype that you need the latest in smartphone technology. Newer models typically mean locking into a new plan with a higher upfront cost for the phone or longer commitment, which means more money. An upgrade is no guarantee of vastly superior features.

bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Not Buying Some Things in Bulk

While buying in bulk, in general, may seem more expensive upfront, depending on the number of people in your household and how often you use certain items, bulk can save you money in the long run. Buy those things you use frequently, such as toilet paper and toothpaste, in bulk.

Serenethos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paper Towels and Napkins

Save money and make your life a little more sustainable by purchasing or making cloth napkins and towels. Though it may take a few months to see cost savings, when you’re reusing instead of repurchasing, you’ll start to see you’ve got money to spend on other necessary expenses, instead.

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Craft Supplies

Craft lovers know how quickly paints, paper, cloth and other crafting items can add up in costs. Consider repurposing materials found in your home and turning to such places as Pinterest for ideas. Don’t forget natural crafts, such as homemade dyes or potato stamps.

For You: The Best $20 You Can Spend at Dollar Tree, According to Superfans

Pekic / Getty Images

Coworking Space

Coworking spaces usually involve paying some kind of rent. Gitnux finds that the average monthly hot desk price in North America is $243. But you also may find you’re eating out, buying coffee and paying for snacks. By moving your office back home, you can save money on multiple fronts.

Cindy Lamothe contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now