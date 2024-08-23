2024 Porsche 911 Dakar On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Limited-Edition Tribute to Off-Road Excellence.

The 2024 Porsche 911 Dakar stands out as a unique and exclusive addition to the iconic 911 lineup, with only 2,500 units planned for production. This particular example, finished in a striking combination of white and Gentian Blue Metallic with Rallye Design graphics, pays homage to Porsche’s victory in the 1984 Paris-Dakar Rally with the 953 model. The 911 Dakar blends the high-performance characteristics of the Carrera 4 GTS with specialized off-road capabilities, making it a true all-terrain sports car.

Under the hood, the 911 Dakar is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine, delivering an impressive 473 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. This power is channeled to all four wheels through an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission, ensuring rapid acceleration and seamless gear changes. The Dakar model also features the cooling system from the 911 Turbo and Turbo S, alongside dynamic engine mounts from the GT3, highlighting its performance-oriented engineering.

One of the key attributes of the 911 Dakar is its enhanced off-road capability. The car is equipped with a hydraulic lift system that increases the ride height by up to 80mm, allowing for a maximum ground clearance of 7.5 inches, which can be sustained at speeds of up to 105 mph. This, combined with 19-inch front and 20-inch rear Dakar alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain tires, ensures the 911 Dakar can handle challenging terrains with ease.

The exterior design of the 911 Dakar is equally impressive, featuring model-specific stainless-steel skid plates, a carbon-fiber front hood, a fixed rear spoiler, and black wheel-arch extensions. The interior is a blend of luxury and sportiness, with carbon-fiber full bucket seats upholstered in black leather and microsuede, a Burmester sound system, and a suite of advanced technologies including Porsche Communication Management with navigation and Surround View.

Story continues

This particular model, numbered 1,631 of 2,500, has only 108 miles on the odometer, making it a pristine example of Porsche’s engineering excellence. Offered with a clean title, this 911 Dakar represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Porsche history that combines the thrill of a sports car with the ruggedness of an off-road vehicle.

1600Veloce is a top-seller on Bring A Trailer with over 1,000 vehicles listed. Use their Premium Partnership to present your vehicle in the best way possible and avoid a long wait. Visit http://1600Veloce.com to learn more.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.