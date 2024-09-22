Calgary lifts water restrictions following repairs to feeder main

CALGARY — Calgary is lifting water restrictions that lasted much of the summer following successful repairs to a major feeder main.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek told a news conference Sunday morning that the Bearspaw South feeder main is now open and back in service for the Calgary region.

Since late August, there has been a ban on any outdoor water use with potable supplies, and Calgarians have been urged to take shorter showers, skip toilet flushes and hold off on laundry and dishes.

It was the second round of water rationing since the feeder main in northwest Calgary burst in early June.

Most restrictions had been eased after initial repairs, but in early August the city announced the more than 10-kilometre line would have to be taken out of service again to fix several trouble spots, and residents were told once more they would have to cut water consumption.

The city is asking residents to ease into normal water use over the next few days to help even out any spikes in demand, which it says will be easier on the system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press