In this article, we will look at the 20 states with the highest high school graduation rates in the US. You can skip our detailed analysis if you wish to look at the 5 States with the Highest High School Graduation Rates in the US.

Overview of High School Graduation Rates in US High Schools

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that the average adjusted cohort graduation rate (ACGR) for high school students enrolled in public schools across the country was 87% as of the school year 2019-2020. ACGR is the average percentage of high school graduation of a cohort of first-time 9th graders adjusted by state education agencies to factor in students who are added or subtracted. These students graduate high school within four years of the commencement of the 9th grade and attain either a regular high school diploma or a state-certified alternate in case of cognitive disabilities. The average adjusted cohort graduation rate for 2019-2020 has been the highest ever rate since its first measurement in 2010-2011, which came up to 79%. The highest percentage within the rate of 2019-2020 was held by Asians/Pacific Islanders, standing at 93%. White people had a rate of 90%, while Black, Hispanic, and American Indian/Alaskan Native had ACGRs of 81%, 83%, and 75% in the same school year, respectively.

High School Completion Trends in the United States

According to data from the Current Population Survey (CPS), the status high school completion rate for individuals aged 18-24 was 93.3% in 2017. For the first time in about 40 years, the rate for Black individuals was comparable with that of White individuals in 2017. The status completion rate for White individuals aged 18-24 was consistently higher than that of Black individuals of the same age group from 1977 to 2016.

The average ACGR for high school students enrolled in public schools across the country increased over the past decade, going from 79% in the school year 2010-2011 to 87% in the school year 2019-2020. Estimates show that the ACGR grew by 1% per year over the decade. However, the average adjusted cohort graduation rate for public high school students is not the same across the country. It ranged from 92% in West Virginia and Iowa to 73% in the District of Columbia in the school year 2019-2020. 36 states reported ACGRs between 80% and 90% for the same school year.

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics also showed that only 55% male high school graduates immediately enrolled in colleges as compared to 70% female high school graduates as of 2021. About 2.7 million high school schoolers graduated between January and September 2021, of which 1.7 million enrolled in college in October of the same year. The number translates to 62% high school graduates immediately enrolling in college in 2021. The overall immediate college enrollment rate also dropped in the last decade, going from 68% in 2010 to 62% in 2021. You can also look at the 30 Best School Districts in the USA.

Changing Trends in Academia and Education

EdTech and generative AI have revolutionized the education sector, with companies like Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) and Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) offering personalized courses and degrees. On March 13, Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) reported the launch of its GenAI Skills Pack to allow the rapid learning and implementation of generative AI skills most in demand. Individuals across the globe will be able to master these skills in a matter of hours, meticulously curated to fit different roles and requirements. The GenAI Skills Pack was designed after assessing around 1,700 GenAI courses on the platform, which will prove especially helpful to individuals in fields such as finance, human resources (HR), data science, software engineering, marketing, and sales.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) has also expanded the realm of virtual learning. On May 7, ZAWYA reported that Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is set to partner with GRAMMY GO, an innovative Recording Academy initiative, to put forward music learning programs to artists across the globe. The partnership will direct real-world advice from leading professionals in the music industry to aspirants and industry professionals looking to advance in the field. Here is what Panos A. Panay, President of the Recording Academy, had to say about the partnership:

“Whether it be through a GRAMMY Museum® program, GRAMMY Camp® or GRAMMY U®, the GRAMMY organization is committed to helping music creators flourish, and the Recording Academy is proud to introduce our newest learning platform GRAMMY GO in partnership with Coursera. A creator’s growth path is ongoing, and these courses have been crafted to provide learners with the essential tools to grow in their professional and creative journeys.”

Now that we have looked at the high school graduation trends in the US and EdTech companies revolutionizing remote learning, let's look at the 20 states with the highest high school graduation rates in the US. You can also look at 30 Best Paying Jobs With High School Degrees and 12 Best Programming Languages for High School Students.

20 States with the Highest High School Graduation Rates in the US

Our Methodology

In order to compile a list of the 20 states with the highest high school graduation rates in the US, we have picked the rate of high school completion in individuals aged 18-24 in the school year 2020-2021 as our metric. The data has been sourced from the National Center of Education Statistics. According to the source, the coefficient of variation for the estimates is between 30% and 50%. The 20 states with the highest high school graduation rates in the US are arranged in ascending order of their rate of high school completion in the academic year 2020-2021.

20. Oregon

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 91.8%

Oregon ranks 20th on our list of the 20 states with the highest high school graduation rates in the US. White people had a 94.9% graduation rate, while Black and Asian people had a 90.9% and 87.5% rate, respectively.

19. Pennsylvania

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 92.0%

Officially known as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the state ranks 19th on our list with a 92.0% high school completion rate as of 2021. Of the rate, White people had a 94.2% rate, while Black people had an 88.2% graduation rate in 2021.

18. Nebraska

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 92.0%

Nebraska is located in the midwestern United States, and has a high school completion rate of 92.0% as of 2021. The highest concentration of students in the rate was White, with a graduation rate of 95.5%.

17. Kansas

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 92.1%

Kansas ranks 17th on our list of the 20 states with the highest high school graduation rates in the US with a high school completion rate of 92.1% as of 2021. Hispanic people had a 70.1% graduation rate, while Asian and Black people had rates of 89.2% and 89.6%, respectively.

16. Washington

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 92.4%

With a high school completion rate of 92.4%, Washington ranks 16th on our list. Washington State is located in the Pacific northwestern region of the United States.

15. Colorado

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 92.5%

About 96.8% White students graduated high school in Colorado in 2021, while the graduation rates of Black and Asian students were 91.3% and 86.6% in the same year. Colorado ranks 15th on our list.

14. Alaska

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 92.8%

Alaskan high schools had a 92.8% graduation rate in public schools in 2021. 96.3% of these graduates were White people, while Black people had a 93.5% graduation rate in the same year.

13. District of Columbia

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 92.8%

Commonly known as Washington D.C., the District of Columbia ranks on our list of the 20 states with the highest high school graduation rates in the US. The state had a 92.8% high school completion rate in 2021.

12. Hawaii

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 92.8%

Hawaii had a high school completion rate of 92.8% in 2021, ranking it on our list. The island state is located about 2,000 miles away from the mainland, southwest of the United States in the Pacific Ocean.

11. Utah

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 93.1%

With a high school completion rate of 93.1% in 2021, Utah ranks 11th on our list of the 20 states with the highest high school graduation rates in the US. The landlocked state is located in the western United States.

10. South Dakota

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 93.5%

The midwestern state of South Dakota is well-known for its iconic Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills National Forest. The state had a 93.5% high school completion rate as of 2021.

9. Iowa

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 93.5%

With a high school completion rate of 93.5%, Iowa ranks on our list. The state had a 95.5% graduation rate for White people, while Black and Asian people had a graduation rate of 83.6% and 81.4%, respectively.

8. Wisconsin

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 93.5%

Wisconsin is located in the midwestern United States with a high school completion rate of 93.5%. White people in the state had the highest high school graduation rate of 95.6%.

7. Wyoming

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 93.5%

95.1% White people in Wyoming graduated high school in 2021, while the graduation rate for Asian and Hispanic people was 93.6% and 79.0%, respectively.

6. Minnesota

Rate of High School Completion as of 2021: 94.0%

Minnesota is a midwestern US state with a high school completion rate of 94.0% as of 2021. It ranks sixth on our list of the 20 states with the highest high school graduation rates in the US.

