In this article, we will take a look at the 20 most Greek states in the US. If you want to skip our discussion on the Greek immigrants in America, you can go directly to the 5 Most Greek States in the US.

The United States has the largest population of Greeks outside of Greece itself, with estimates ranging from 1.2 million to over 3 million individuals of Greek descent. The journey of the Greeks to America and subsequent contributions have made Greek culture and industry a significant aspect of American society.

The influx of Greek immigrants in the United States primarily occurred in three waves: the first in the early 1900s, the largest during the height of the Cold War, and the most recent during the financial crisis in the early 21st Century.

The first wave of mass Greek immigration, coinciding with the first phase of American Industrialization, saw Greeks arrive primarily as a source of cheap labor, unlike earlier Hellenic Diasporas. This meant facing harsh working conditions and discrimination, including exclusion from certain job opportunities. Despite these hardships, Greek workers actively participated in labor and political movements advocating for social justice for all immigrants.

The second wave of Greek immigration occurred between 1965 and 1980, spurred by the Hart-Heller Act's abolishment of ethnic quotas. While the numbers didn't match the earlier peak, roughly 200,000 Greeks entered the US, primarily settling in major urban centers.

The third wave occurred during the financial crisis. It was largely driven by a lack of economic options within Greece itself rather than being primarily motivated by the perceived opportunities in New York City. The Greek financial crisis, which began in 2009, had a significant impact on the nation's economy. By the end of 2009, the Greek government debt figure rose from its initial November estimate of €269.3 billion, which represented 113% of GDP, to a revised €299.7 billion, representing 127% of GDP. This marked the highest debt level among all EU countries. The economic turmoil resulted in a noticeable increase in Greek immigration to New York City, particularly concentrated in the established Greek enclave of Astoria, Queens.

Despite the setbacks, Greek American communities have flourished in various cities and regions and are scattered across the US. Places like Astoria in New York City, Tarpon Springs in Florida, and Greek Town in Chicago are just a few examples of these thriving enclaves. These are also some of the cities with the largest Greek population in America.

Greek Americans left their mark in various fields after immigration. Among the famous Americans of Greek Descent are notable actors such as Jennifer Anniston, Zach Galifianakis, and John Stamos. In addition to this, Greek American athletes, including Pete Sampras, Nikos Galis, Kosta Koufos, Kurt Rambis, Niko Koutouvides, Frank Klopas, and Danielle Fotopoulos, have graced different sports.

Greek Influence in the US Shipping Industry

In addition to famous personalities, there are also noteworthy Greek businesses operating in the USA. In the shipping industry, Greece particularly plays a vital role. In the US, the shipping industry contributed $6 trillion to its economy in 2021, with an estimated $1 trillion directly or indirectly stemming from Greek-owned ships. Therefore, it came as no surprise when 27 shipping companies with Greek interests, listed on US stock exchanges, received recognition at the first annual Hellenic-American Shipping Gala.

Presently, Greek shipowners control 21% of the global tonnage and 59% of the European Union’s tonnage. A considerable portion of the Greek-owned fleet supports US trade activities. Some of the notable companies supporting the industry include EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY), Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC). Over the past year, Danaos Corporation's (NYSE:DAC) stock price has gained 42% in value. Meanwhile, EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have gained more than 29% and 108%, respectively, over the last year. More than twelve shipping companies with Greek affiliations are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), boasting a collective capitalization of $5 billion.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shared a financial update in its Q4 2023 earnings call:

We ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with a net income of approximately $10.8 million, which compares very favorably with a net income of $0.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. Following a strong 2023 fourth quarter, the Capesize market is currently undergoing the best first quarter since 2011. This is a result of higher raw material trade flows, limited fleet growth over the past year, as well as disruptions in key areas. Consistent with our commitment to reward our shareholders, our board of directors declared a total cash dividend of $0.10 per share consisting of a special dividend of $0.075 on top of the $0.025 regular dividend for the quarter. This results in a dividend payout ratio exceeding 100% for the full year period of 2023.

With this context in mind, let’s take a look at our list of the Greek population in the US by state.

20 Most Greek States in the US

Our Methodology

The list of the 20 most Greek states in the US is based on data sourced from the US Census Bureau. We have ranked the states in ascending order based on the percentage of the Greek population in each state as of 2022. Additionally, the total Greek American population is also provided for each state to offer insight into the community's size.

20 Most Greek States in the US

20. Oregon

Greek Population Percentage: 0.34%

Total Greek Population: 13,308

Oregon is located within the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. Greeks began arriving in Portland, Oregon, during the early 1900s, drawn by the opportunities presented in the industries of the Pacific Northwest. They founded the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Portland in 1910.

19. Colorado

Greek Population Percentage: 0.34%

Total Greek Population: 20,217

Colorado, located in the Mountain West region of the United States, had its first Greek residents recorded in the 1870 US Census. Over the years, the Greek community expanded, with 24 individuals making up the colony by 1890. In 1910, a reported 240 Greeks lived in Denver, Colorado. Presently, the Greek population has risen to 20,217 people, with the percentage of the Greek population standing at 0.34%.

18. Nevada

Greek Population Percentage: 0.35%

Total Greek Population: 11,236

Nevada is a landlocked state in the Western region of the United States. The state has a Greek population of 11,236 individuals. The Greek community in Nevada is Orthodox Christian, who mainly came to settle in Nevada due to the presence of the Orthodox church in the state. The percentage of the Greek population in Nevada stands at 0.35%.

17. Virginia

Greek Population Percentage: 0.36%

Total Greek Population: 31,802

Virginia, situated between the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions, has a significant history of Greek immigration, especially in its capital, Richmond. Two notable waves of Greek immigration occurred in Richmond. The first wave, from the 1890s to the 1920s, saw many Greeks move to the city due to economic and political troubles back home. In the 1960s, the second wave brought more Greeks seeking better opportunities and security. Today, Virginia is home to a sizable Greek population, making up about 0.36% of the state's total population, roughly 31,802 individuals.

16. Utah

Greek Population Percentage: 0.37%

Total Greek Population: 12,699

Greeks comprise the largest Mediterranean community within Utah. They immigrated to Utah in the early 1900s as a result of the boom in the railroad and mining industries. Greek Americans built many miles of railroad in Utah. The 1910 census recorded 4,062 Greeks in Utah. The population has now grown to 12,699, representing 0.37% of the total population.

15. Florida

Greek Population Percentage: 0.38%

Total Greek Population: 88,329

Florida is a southeastern regional state in the United States. The US census data indicates that over one in 10 residents have Greek ancestry, making Tarpon Springs, Florida, home to a higher percentage of Greek Americans than any other city in the country. The Tampa Bay area has the largest concentration of Florida Greeks, with an estimated 47,500 residing within its four counties. A total of 88,329 Greek Americans live in Florida, constituting 0.38% of the state's population.

14. Vermont

Greek Population Percentage: 0.40%

Total Greek Population: 2,622

Vermont, a landlocked state in the northeastern US within the New England region, has a distinct geographical position. Greek Americans play an important role in the state's population. Cities such as Essex Junction and South Burlington are home to many Greek Americans who settled there upon migrating to Vermont. The state has a diverse population, with 2,622 individuals of Greek descent accounting for 0.40% of its population. Vermont is at the fourteenth position on our list of the most Greek states in the US.

13. Michigan

Greek Population Percentage: 0.43%

Total Greek Population: 43,260

Michigan, located in the Upper Midwest, has a significant Greek American presence, particularly in Detroit. Roughly one-third of Michigan's Greek American population resides in Detroit. The early 20th century saw the arrival of the first Greek immigrants to Michigan. In 1909, there were 250 Greeks in Detroit, a number that surged to nearly 8,000 by 1914 and reached 10,000 to 15,000 by 1930. Presently, the Greek population stands at 43,260, representing 0.43% of the state's population. Michigan features several cities with names inspired by Greek heritage, including Ithaca, Troy, Corinth, and Athens.

12. Ohio

Greek Population Percentage: 0.44%

Total Greek Population: 51,783

After World War II, the Greek population in Cleveland, Ohio, doubled to around 10,000 individuals, mainly due to natural increase. Since the implementation of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, estimates suggest the Greek population in Greater Cleveland has ranged between 15,000 and 20,000. The second-highest percentage of Greeks in any American city is in Campbell, which is a small city in Northeastern Ohio.

11. Delaware

Greek Population Percentage: 0.45%

Total Greek Population: 4,653

Delaware, a small Mid-Atlantic state in the US, is home to 4,653 Greeks and Greek-Americans, as per census data, comprising 0.45% of the population. Many of them arrived during the significant wave of immigration in the late 1940s.

10. Maine

Greek Population Percentage: 0.45%

Total Greek Population: 6,279

Maine, the northeasternmost state in the US, has a growing Greek community with a rich history dating back to the 1890s. The first Greek arrival in Bangor, Maine, occurred in the late 1890s, bringing with them their religious customs and beliefs. In the 1920s, the first Greek Orthodox parish was established in Bangor, Maine. Today, descendants of the families who immigrated from Vamvakou, Greece, continue to maintain their connection with Greece.

9. Pennsylvania

Greek Population Percentage: 0.46%

Total Greek Population: 59,559

Pennsylvania is the ninth-most densely populated state in the United States, with over 13 million residents. Among them, 59,559 individuals (0.46% of the population) have registered Greek ancestry. Around 12,820 of these Greek Americans reside in suburban areas outside of Pittsburgh. Greek immigration to the region began in the late 19th century. According to The American Hellenic Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, around 50 Greeks had settled in the city by 1893, primarily sailors from various Greek islands.

8. Maryland

Greek Population Percentage: 0.50%

Total Greek Population: 30,940

Maryland is a Mid-Atlantic US state. Baltimore, Maryland, has a rich history of Greek immigration dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Today, it houses one of the largest Greek American communities in the US, concentrated primarily in the Greek Town and Highland Town neighborhoods of East Baltimore. Around 30,940 Greek Americans live in Maryland, comprising 0.50% of its population.

7. New Jersey

Greek Population Percentage: 0.64%

Total Greek Population: 59,775

New Jersey has a large Greek population, with Bergen County having one of the biggest Greek communities in the US. In total, there are 59,775 Greek Americans in New Jersey, accounting for 0.64% of the state's population. New Jersey is among the top 10 most Greek states in the US.

6. Rhode Island

Greek Population Percentage: 0.66%

Total Greek Population: 7,297

Rhode Island, situated in the New England region, is part of an area with a substantial Greek American presence. Significant waves of immigration during the 19th and 20th centuries contributed to building this community, with recent estimates indicating approximately 100,000 Greek Americans residing in New England. In Rhode Island specifically, the Greek population stands at 7,297, representing 0.66% of the state's population.

