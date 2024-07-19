1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro Set to Star at Mecum Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Featuring a matching numbers 427/425 HP V-8 engine and a rich racing heritage.

One of the most revered muscle cars in automotive history, the 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro, will be crossing the auction block at the Mecum Auction in Harrisburg on Saturday, July 27th, 2024. This COPO Certified masterpiece is sure to attract considerable attention from collectors and enthusiasts alike, thanks to its impeccable pedigree and outstanding condition.

The heart of this classic Camaro is its matching numbers 427/425 HP L72 V-8 engine, a powerhouse that exemplifies the high-performance ethos of the COPO (Central Office Production Order) program. Equipped with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor and mated to a Muncie M21 4-speed manual transmission, this car promises an exhilarating driving experience. The combination of these performance features ensures that this Camaro is not only a visual stunner but also a beast on the road.

Finished in a striking white exterior with a contrasting green interior, this COPO Camaro stands out with its classic, timeless look. The car retains several period-correct features, including the base Camaro Bowtie emblem and tinted glass, which add to its authenticity and charm. Inside, the green interior is complemented by a Hurst competition shifter, enhancing the driving experience and harking back to its racing roots.

Performance and durability are underscored by the car's heavy-duty components. It boasts an HD curve neck radiator, HD F 62 front springs, and HD-G32 5 leaf springs, ensuring that it can handle the power of the robust V-8 engine. The inclusion of power disc brakes and a 510 service package 12 bolt rear end further highlights its performance capabilities.

The Camaro sits on rally wheels wrapped in Goodyear Polyglas tires, adding to its vintage appeal while ensuring modern road handling. The Endura bumper and the overall pristine condition of the car's exterior and interior underscore the meticulous care it has received over the years.

Photos of the vehicle reveal its immaculate state, both inside and out, indicating a well-preserved example of this legendary muscle car. From the detailed engine bay to the spotless trunk and the clean, factory-original interior, every aspect of this COPO Camaro speaks of its premium condition and careful upkeep.

The 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro is not just a car; it is a symbol of a golden era in American automotive history. Its presence at the Mecum Auction in Harrisburg is a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire a piece of muscle car royalty. With its certification, matching numbers, and exceptional condition, this Camaro is poised to fetch significant interest and bids from those looking to own a true icon.

This great vehicle is selling at Mecum Harrisburg next weekend. Visit their site to learn more about this and their other consignments.

