The average new car now sits on the market for 54 days, according to iSeeCars.com, but some car brands are flying off lots in much less time even amid rising inflation. For example, the average new Toyota will sell within less than 40 days.

If you’re planning on buying one of the fastest-selling new car brands, you may want to act fast before the car you want is scooped up by another buyer.

Here’s a look at the new car brands selling for faster than average, according to iSeeCars.com:

1. Toyota

Average days on the market: 39.6

% faster than average: 26.6%

2. Alfa Romeo

Average days on the market: 41.8

% faster than average: 22.5%

3. Cadillac

Average days on the market: 43.4

% faster than average: 19.6%

4. Honda

Average days on the market: 44.2

% faster than average: 18.2%

5. Jaguar

Average days on the market: 44.4

% faster than average: 17.8%

6. Kia

Average days on the market: 47

% faster than average: 13%

7. Hyundai

Average days on the market: 47.1

% faster than average: 12.8%

8. Subaru

Average days on the market: 49

% faster than average: 9.2%

9. BMW

Average days on the market: 49.1

% faster than average: 9.1%

10. Mazda

Average days on the market: 53.1

% faster than average: 1.6%

11. Volvo

Average days on the market: 53.2

% faster than average: 1.5%

Data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of April 9, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Fastest-Selling New Car Brands of 2024