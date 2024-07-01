Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,875.79
    -66.41 (-0.30%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,460.48
    -22.39 (-0.41%)
     

  • DOW

    39,118.86
    -45.24 (-0.12%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7304
    -0.0008 (-0.10%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    82.06
    +0.52 (+0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    85,774.07
    +1,541.38 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,299.64
    -2.43 (-0.19%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,346.90
    +7.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,047.69
    +9.35 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3430
    +0.0550 (+1.28%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,732.60
    -126.10 (-0.71%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.90
    +0.46 (+3.70%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,195.50
    +31.38 (+0.38%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,631.06
    +47.98 (+0.12%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6794
    -0.0026 (-0.38%)
     

11 Fastest-Selling New Car Brands of 2024

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
©Toyota
©Toyota

The average new car now sits on the market for 54 days, according to iSeeCars.com, but some car brands are flying off lots in much less time even amid rising inflation. For example, the average new Toyota will sell within less than 40 days.

Find Out: I Have Driven Over 250 Car Models: These Are the 3 Best and Worst for Your Money

Read More: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

If you’re planning on buying one of the fastest-selling new car brands, you may want to act fast before the car you want is scooped up by another buyer.

Here’s a look at the new car brands selling for faster than average, according to iSeeCars.com:

©Toyota
©Toyota

1. Toyota

  • Average days on the market: 39.6

  • % faster than average: 26.6%

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Out: 4 Affordable Car Brands You Won’t Regret Buying in 2024

Learn More: 3 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

©FCA US LLC
©FCA US LLC

2. Alfa Romeo

  • Average days on the market: 41.8

  • % faster than average: 22.5%

Discover More: 5 Cars That Hold Their Value Best After 5 Years

©Cadillac
©Cadillac

3. Cadillac

  • Average days on the market: 43.4

  • % faster than average: 19.6%

©Honda
©Honda

4. Honda

  • Average days on the market: 44.2

  • % faster than average: 18.2%

david shepherd / Jaguar Land Rover
david shepherd / Jaguar Land Rover

5. Jaguar

  • Average days on the market: 44.4

  • % faster than average: 17.8%

Explore More: 4 Affordable Car Brands You Won’t Regret Buying in 2024

©Kia
©Kia

6. Kia

  • Average days on the market: 47

  • % faster than average: 13%

DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai
DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai

7. Hyundai

  • Average days on the market: 47.1

  • % faster than average: 12.8%

©Subaru Media
©Subaru Media

8. Subaru

  • Average days on the market: 49

  • % faster than average: 9.2%

Read Next: 8 Best Luxury Cars for Wealthy Retirees

©BMW
©BMW

9. BMW

  • Average days on the market: 49.1

  • % faster than average: 9.1%

©News Mazda USA
©News Mazda USA

10. Mazda

  • Average days on the market: 53.1

  • % faster than average: 1.6%

©Volvo
©Volvo

11. Volvo

  • Average days on the market: 53.2

  • % faster than average: 1.5%

Data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of April 9, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Fastest-Selling New Car Brands of 2024