11 Fastest-Selling New Car Brands of 2024
The average new car now sits on the market for 54 days, according to iSeeCars.com, but some car brands are flying off lots in much less time even amid rising inflation. For example, the average new Toyota will sell within less than 40 days.
If you’re planning on buying one of the fastest-selling new car brands, you may want to act fast before the car you want is scooped up by another buyer.
Here’s a look at the new car brands selling for faster than average, according to iSeeCars.com:
1. Toyota
Average days on the market: 39.6
% faster than average: 26.6%
2. Alfa Romeo
Average days on the market: 41.8
% faster than average: 22.5%
3. Cadillac
Average days on the market: 43.4
% faster than average: 19.6%
4. Honda
Average days on the market: 44.2
% faster than average: 18.2%
5. Jaguar
Average days on the market: 44.4
% faster than average: 17.8%
6. Kia
Average days on the market: 47
% faster than average: 13%
7. Hyundai
Average days on the market: 47.1
% faster than average: 12.8%
8. Subaru
Average days on the market: 49
% faster than average: 9.2%
9. BMW
Average days on the market: 49.1
% faster than average: 9.1%
10. Mazda
Average days on the market: 53.1
% faster than average: 1.6%
11. Volvo
Average days on the market: 53.2
% faster than average: 1.5%
Data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of April 9, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Fastest-Selling New Car Brands of 2024