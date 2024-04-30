UPDATE 1-Marathon Petroleum posts lower Q1 profit as margins decline

(Adds details on quarterly results in paragraphs 2 and 3)

April 30 (Reuters) - Top U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum posted lower first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as refining margins eased from elevated levels seen early last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Margins and profits of U.S. refiners have normalized after hitting sky-high levels in 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted crude supplies. Earnings through last year also stabilized on weaker economic activity and an increase in global refining capacity.

Refining and marketing margin was $18.99 per barrel for the first quarter, compared with $26.15 per barrel a year earlier, the biggest U.S. refiner by volume said.

The Findlay, Ohio-based refiner posted net income attributable to the company of $937 million, or $2.58 per share, for the three months ended March 31, lower than the $2.7 billion, or $ 6.09 per share, it reported a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)